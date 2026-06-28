FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $350 in Sportsbook Bonuses, $25 Prediction Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code offers to unlock $350 in total sportsbook bonuses along with a $25 bonus on FanDuel Predicts. Click here to activate the sportsbook offer.

This new user promotion provides the perfect opportunity for players to get in on the action on the upcoming Round of 32 showdown between South Africa and Canada. Lock in bonuses on FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Predicts ahead of this match or any MLB game on Sunday.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $375 in Total Bonuses

Before South Africa and Canada take the pitch for their FIFA World Cup clash, you can secure your welcome bonus by reviewing the offer details below. Getting started is simple, and you will not even need to type in a specific promotional code to qualify.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New Sportsbook Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets New Predicts Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On June 28, 2026

Available exclusively to new FanDuel customers, this welcome offer is designed to maximize your betting flexibility during the FIFA World Cup Round of 32. To unlock the reward, register a new account, make an initial deposit, and place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days. Once you meet these straightforward requirements, FanDuel will credit your account with $350 in bonus bets to use across the entire World Cup slate, including the elimination clash between South Africa and Canada.

As for FanDuel Predicts, creating an account is all it takes to unlock this sign-up bonus. New players will receive a $25 bonus after signing up. From there, use this bonus to make trades on the World Cup, MLB or any other sport.

World Cup Betting Preview, Odds

While betting markets typically open a few days before an event, here is a look at a few of the match lines for Sunday’s standalone game between South Africa and Canada (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Market South Africa to Advance Canada to Advance Over 2.5 Goals Under 2.5 Goals Odds +280 -380 +122 -150

Canada enters the Round of 32 in incredible attacking form, finding the back of the net eight times over their first three matches while dominating possession at an average of 61%. Their offense runs heavily through Jonathan David, who has already tallied three goals on six shots on target, and Cyle Larin, who has added two goals of his own. Backing Canada on the moneyline or looking at a Jonathan David goalscorer prop could be strong statistical plays.

On the other side, South Africa has played much tighter, lower-scoring matches. They have scored just two goals while conceding three, averaging only 43.67% possession. Given South Africa’s scoring struggles and Canada’s offensive firepower, leaning toward the Over on the goal total could be an appealing option once the number is posted.

How to Get Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

Claiming this sportsbook promotion ahead of the South Africa vs. Canada match is a quick and straightforward process. Best of all, no manual promo code is necessary to be entered during registration.

To secure your World Cup bonus, follow these simple steps:

Sign Up: Create a new sportsbook account by registering through the FanDuel platform. Deposit: Make an initial deposit of $5 or more into your newly created account. Place Your Bets: Place a real-money wager of at least $5 per day for seven consecutive days. Remember, there is absolutely no odds limit on your first real-money wager, giving you full freedom to bet on any market for the South Africa vs. Canada showdown. Collect Your Bonus: Once your qualifying bets are completed and settled, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets.

New players who want to sign up with FanDuel Predicts and secure a $25 bonus can do so via the App Store or Google Play Store. Click here to sign up on iOS. Click here to get started on Android.