FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Sportsbook Bonus + New $25 Predicts Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of two lucrative welcome offers by activating this FanDuel promo code ahead of the World Cup. Grab a $350 sportsbook bonus and a $25 bonus on FanDuel Predicts. Click here to activate the sportsbook offer.

Eligible new customers who sign up can bet $5 for seven consecutive days to get $350 in bonus bets. With multiple soccer games on the schedule, this promotion provides the perfect opportunity to build a bankroll. Start making bets on FanDuel Sportsbook and predictions with FanDuel Predicts.

FanDuel Promo Code Delivers $375 in Total Bonuses

Before placing initial wagers on upcoming matches—whether eyeing France taking on Norway or Spain visiting Uruguay—review the details of the offer below.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New Sportsbook Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets New Predicts Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On June 26, 2026

New FanDuel customers can secure a massive boost to their bankroll by taking advantage of this unique welcome offer. By placing a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days, new users will receive $350 in bonus bets. The best part is that this offer can be applied to any of the upcoming World Cup matches rather than tying a bettor down to a single game. Whether backing Senegal against Iraq, picking Saudi Arabia against Cape Verde, or wagering on Belgium facing off against New Zealand, this promotion covers the entire slate.

This is an opportunity for players to take a new angle. Start making predictions on the World Cup or other markets with FanDuel Predicts. New players who sign up with this offer will receive a $25 sign-up bonus.

How to Bet on the World Cup

Here is a look at the scheduled matches for the current slate, including the latest moneyline and over/under totals:

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Norway vs. France +360 / +360 / -160 3.5 (O +124 / U -152) Senegal vs. Iraq -474 / +550 / +1200 3.5 (O +130 / U -160) Uruguay vs. Spain +500 / +250 / -150 2.5 (O +128 / U -158) Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia +160 / +230 / +175 2.5 (O +118 / U -144) New Zealand vs. Belgium +1300 / +600 / -549 3.5 (O -130 / U +106) Egypt vs. IR Iran +145 / +160 / +290 1.5 (O -172 / U +140)

Bettors could also look toward Spain visiting Uruguay. Spain is listed at -150 to win on the road, with Mikel Oyarzabal carrying his squad with two goals and an assist so far this season. Regardless of which matchup or specific market catches the eye, this FanDuel promo covers the entire World Cup slate. Additionally, while international soccer offers plenty of high-stakes action, these bonus bets are highly versatile; bettors can easily pivot to domestic sports and apply their wagers to the ongoing MLB season as the playoff race heats up.

Getting Started With This FanDuel Promo Code

Claiming this lucrative World Cup bonus is a simple and straightforward process. Because no promo code is necessary, new users can unlock their bonus by following a few easy steps: