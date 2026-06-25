FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Sportsbook Bonus + $25 Predicts Offer for USA-Turkey

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can sign up with these FanDuel promo code offers to qualify for $350 in sportsbook bonuses plus a $25 sign-up bonus on FanDuel Predicts. Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.

There are two different ways to get in on the action during the World Cup. New players can grab seven straight days of $50 sportsbook bonuses. The prediction offer provides players with a $25 bonus. With the USA vs. Turkiye game coming up, it’s the perfect time to get in on the action.

FanDuel Promo Code for the World Cup: Claim $375 in Bonuses

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New Sportsbook Offer Bet $5 for 7 Days & Get $350 in Bonus Bets New Predicts Offer $25 Sign-Up Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On June 25, 2026

Eligible new FanDuel customers can unlock up to $350 in bonus bets by committing to a simple betting routine: place a $5 wager every day for seven consecutive days. To make getting started even easier, there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you complete flexibility on how you approach the board.

The FanDuel Predicts promo is a straightforward offer that provides players with a $25 bonus. Simply signing up will be enough to unlock this offer. From there, start making trades in the easy-to-use app on iOS or Android.

FanDuel Sportsbook Betting Odds

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Ecuador vs. Germany +420 / +380 / -185 2.5 (-160 / +130) Curacao vs. Ivory Coast +1400 / +650 / -599 3.5 (+114 / -140) Japan vs. Sweden -105 / +240 / +300 2.5 (-106 / -114) Tunisia vs. Netherlands +2700 / +1000 / -1099 3.5 (-108 / -112) Turkiye vs. USA +300 / +320 / -125 2.5 (-172 / +140) Paraguay vs. Australia +175 / +125 / +310 1.5 (-160 / +128)

One intriguing option is taking Germany on the moneyline (-185) against Ecuador. The Germans have been dominant, netting nine goals through their first two matches. This production has been fueled by Deniz Undav, who already boasts three goals and two assists.

Another appealing play is the Over 3.5 (-108) in the Tunisia vs. Netherlands matchup. The Dutch offense has been firing on all cylinders with seven goals so far, led by Cody Gakpo (two goals, one assist). Meanwhile, Tunisia has struggled defensively, conceding nine times in just two appearances.

Finally, backing the USA on the moneyline (-125) against Turkiye presents a solid structural advantage, especially if Christian Pulisic is back in the lineup.

How to Redeem These FanDuel Promo Code Offers

Getting started with this exclusive promotion is simple, and there is no promo code necessary to enter when creating your account. Just follow these direct steps to claim your reward:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new sportsbook account with FanDuel. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven consecutive days. There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you complete freedom to bet on heavy favorites or major underdogs. Claim Your Bonus: After successfully placing a $5 wager for seven straight days, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets.

Remember, new players can sign up with FanDuel Predicts on an iOS or Android device. Click here to download the App from the App Store or click here to download the app from the Google Play Store.