Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for Mets-Phillies, MLB, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services All new users can redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to receive a $1,000 bonus to use for all Thursday’s MLB and World Cup via this link here.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details & Overview

Before locking in your futures prices or daily wagers, it is important to understand exactly how this sign-up offer works. Finding an edge means reading the fine print. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the key terms and conditions for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

Unlock the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to activate the $1,000 bonus offer. Bonus Structure: The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Each day, your first wager of up to $100 will be matched in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days. Each day, your first wager of up to $100 will be matched in FanCash. Eligibility & Age Requirement: Participants must be 21 years of age or older. The offer is available only to individuals physically located in states where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older. The offer is available only to individuals physically located in states where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. State Restrictions: This sign-up promotion is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York.

This sign-up promotion is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate. Opt-In & Application: After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to receive the daily FanCash sign-up match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible to receive the daily FanCash sign-up match. FanCash Rules: FanCash is non-withdrawable and carries a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted or utilized fully.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and carries a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be converted or utilized fully. Payout Calculations: Any winnings earned using bonus funds are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only. FanCash stakes themselves are excluded from all winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for $1,000 Bonus

Whether you are looking to back the home-team Philadelphia Phillies (40-34) or take a shot on the visiting New York Mets (33-41) as a value underdog, new users can easily claim one of the most unique sign-up bonuses in the sports betting market.

Here is a quick overview of the welcome offer before you place your MLB wagers:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 18th, 2026

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: How to Sign Up

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies game is a straightforward process. To ensure you receive your bet match and secure that betting value, follow these steps to activate the offer:

Enter the Promo Code: Unlike some automatic promotions, you must explicitly enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during the sign-up process to trigger this specific $1,000 bonus offer.

Unlike some automatic promotions, you must explicitly enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during the sign-up process to trigger this specific $1,000 bonus offer. Register an Account: Create your new Fanatics Sportsbook account by filling out the registration form. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your legal name, physical address, and date of birth.

Create your new Fanatics Sportsbook account by filling out the registration form. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your legal name, physical address, and date of birth. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.

Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wagers: To capitalize on the offer and maximize your expected value, place a minimum wager of $10 and up to $100 on your first bet of the day. You can do this each day over the first 10 days after registration to maximize the daily FanCash match.

By completing these steps, you will be fully registered and ready to bet on the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, or any other MLB action on the board.