Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for England-Croatia, World Cup, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN provides all new users with a $1,000 bonus (via this link here) to use on all MLB and World Cup action today.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview & Key Terms

Before locking in your futures prices or daily picks for the Tampa Bay Rays (41-29) and Los Angeles Dodgers (47-27), it is crucial to understand the mechanics of this welcome offer. We put a lot of stock in maximizing promotional value, and Fanatics Sportsbook’s unique 10-day structure allows you to steadily build your stack over an extended period.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of how the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works:

Activate the Offer: Use the specific Fanatics Sportsbook promo code BROADFAN to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the specific Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 consecutive days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash. Age and Location: The offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating.

The offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating. State Exclusions: This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

This offer is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Opting In & Wagering: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Bets: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion. Playthrough Requirements: Bonus funds are distributed as FanCash, which is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized or withdrawn as cash.

Bonus funds are distributed as FanCash, which is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized or withdrawn as cash. Winnings Calculation: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from the final winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB, World Cup Bonus

It is never too early to look ahead at the betting card for June 17, 2026. The current Fanatics offer is the perfect tool for bettors looking to extract value from the diamond. With Shane McClanahan on the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays and Shohei Ohtani taking the hill for the Los Angeles Dodgers, we are looking at an elite pitching duel packed with secondary betting angles.

Here is a quick summary of the sign-up offer:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code BROADFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified June 17th, 2026

Whether you are seeking value in McClanahan’s strikeout props or throwing a dart at Ohtani’s home run odds, this structured FanCash match allows you to spread your risk and attack market inefficiencies across multiple days of MLB action.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Today

The Tampa Bay Rays (41-29) hit the road to square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers (47-27). The first pitch is scheduled for June 17, 2026, at 3:10 PM ET.

Bet Type Tampa Bay Rays Los Angeles Dodgers Spread +1.5 (-138) -1.5 (+115) Moneyline +154 -184 Total Runs Over 7.5 (+102) Under 7.5 (-124)

Odds as of June 17, 2026 from Fanatics Sportsbook.

How to Redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Ready to get in on the action and back our longshot prediction for the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process.

Follow this step-by-step guide to activate your Fanatics offer:

Enter the Promo Code: To kick off the process, you must enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code BROADFAN when prompted. This code is necessary to successfully opt into the $1,000 bonus offer. Create and Register Your Account: Sign up by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. This typically includes your full legal name, physical address, date of birth, and email address. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier section. You will need to deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure payment methods to activate the offer. Place Your First Wager: To start unlocking your daily bonus matches, place a minimum wager of $10 (and up to $100) on the Rays vs. Dodgers game or any other eligible betting market. Repeat for 10 Days: Continue logging in and placing a qualifying wager of up to $100 over the first 10 days after your initial registration. Fanatics Sportsbook will match your daily wager in FanCash, allowing you to extract maximum value up to the full $1,000 limit.

Once your wagers are locked in, you can sit back and watch this highly-anticipated interleague showdown unfold, knowing you’ve secured a fantastic bonus structure to bolster your betting portfolio.