ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Reset For World Cup with theScore Bet

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At theScore Bet, you can capitalize on the ESPN BET promo code WTOP for the World Cup and UFC 250 here with a $1,000 bet reset offer.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

ESPN BET Promo Code (At theScore Bet) WTOP New User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified On June 14th, 2026

New customers can leverage this generous welcome offer without the friction of a manual opt-in. By completing the registration process, you establish eligibility to place a first cash wager on any available market. Whether you are targeting the highly anticipated clash between the Netherlands and Japan or finding value in other World Cup matches like Sweden taking on Tunisia, the mechanics remain the same: if your initial bet settles as a loss, the sportsbook will refund 100% of your wager, up to $1,000, in bonus bets.

From a bankroll management perspective, you are not required to risk the maximum $1,000 to extract value. You can scale your initial wager to any comfortable amount up to that limit and still receive a 100% return in bonus bets if it fails. Should your first wager lose, the refund is systematically distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your original qualifying stake. These bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the wager’s settlement. Once issued, users have a strict seven-day window to deploy these bonus bets before expiration. This $1,000 Bet Reset is exclusively available to new customers located in legal sports betting states where the platform operates.

Sunday World Cup Markets

Here is a look at the schedule and markets for the June 14 slate:

Matchup Home Win Prob. Away Win Prob. Draw Prob. Australia vs. Turkey +430 +285 -150 Germany vs. Curacao -3500 +1600 +4000 Netherlands vs. Japan -105 +260 +270 Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador +250 +190 +135 Sweden vs. Tunisia -120 +240 -180

Analyzing the Marquee Matchups

Netherlands vs. Japan A highly anticipated clash features the Netherlands taking on Japan in Arlington, Texas. Expected to draw a capacity crowd of 80,000, this match will be officiated by main referee Ismail Elfath. The pre-tournament expectations position the Netherlands as the favorite.

Australia vs. Turkey Earlier in the day’s slate, Australia and Turkiye will square off. Despite operating as the designated home team, Turkey is positioned as the favorite, as it is expected to contend atop of Group D.

Look Ahead to UFC 250: Topuria vs. Gaethje & More

While the World Cup commands the bulk of today’s betting volume, users constructing a diversified, cross-sport portfolio should also monitor the upcoming combat sports landscape. The highly anticipated UFC 250 card offers its own array of high-leverage opportunities. Notable bouts currently scheduled for the event include:

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje

Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane

Sean O’Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

The $1,000 Bet Reset can technically be applied to any available market, allowing bettors to scout early lines on these matchups alongside their soccer wagers.

Sign Up At theScore Bet With ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP

Integrating this promotion into your betting strategy is a streamlined, linear process. New users can activate the offer to establish a position on any of today’s World Cup games—whether you are zeroing in on the marquee matchup between the Netherlands and Japan, crunching the numbers for Australia versus Turkey, or projecting the late-night clash between Sweden and Tunisia.

To systematically claim your $1,000 Bet Reset, follow these execution steps:

Register an Account: Click here initiate the account creation process. You will be required to input standard identity-verification data, including your full legal name, date of birth, and email address. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, locate the designated field and input the ESPN BET promo code WTOP to officially lock in your welcome offer. Fund and Place Your Wager: After successfully registering and confirming the promo code WTOP, execute an initial deposit. From there, place your first real-money cash wager of at least $10—and up to a maximum of $1,000—on any available market, including the expansive slate of World Cup games scheduled for today.

Once your initial wager is registered in the system, you can monitor the action knowing your capital is hedged. If the metrics fail to align and your qualifying bet settles as a loss, you will be refunded 100% of your stake, up to the $1,000 maximum, in bonus bets to reinvest in future markets.