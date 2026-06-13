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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 13, 2026, 5:26 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -124 at TORONTO +104
at CLEVELAND -126 Detroit +105
Houston -120 at KANSAS CITY +100
Tampa Bay -114 at LA ANGELS -105
Texas -112 at BOSTON -107

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -163 Miami +136
Atlanta -117 at N.Y METS -102
Arizona -115 at CINCINNATI -105
Philadelphia -119 at MILWAUKEE -100
at SAN FRANCISCO -143 Chicago Cubs +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -151 at WASHINGTON +125
at BALTIMORE -130 San Diego +109
St. Louis -115 at MINNESOTA -104
LA Dodgers -192 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +159
at ATHLETICS -181 Colorado +150

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Carolina -116 at VEGAS -104

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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