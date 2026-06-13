MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -124 at TORONTO +104 at CLEVELAND -126 Detroit +105 Houston…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -124 at TORONTO +104 at CLEVELAND -126 Detroit +105 Houston -120 at KANSAS CITY +100 Tampa Bay -114 at LA ANGELS -105 Texas -112 at BOSTON -107

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -163 Miami +136 Atlanta -117 at N.Y METS -102 Arizona -115 at CINCINNATI -105 Philadelphia -119 at MILWAUKEE -100 at SAN FRANCISCO -143 Chicago Cubs +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -151 at WASHINGTON +125 at BALTIMORE -130 San Diego +109 St. Louis -115 at MINNESOTA -104 LA Dodgers -192 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +159 at ATHLETICS -181 Colorado +150

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Carolina -116 at VEGAS -104

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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