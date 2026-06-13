MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -124 at TORONTO +104 at CLEVELAND -126 Detroit +105 Houston…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-124
|at TORONTO
|+104
|at CLEVELAND
|-126
|Detroit
|+105
|Houston
|-120
|at KANSAS CITY
|+100
|Tampa Bay
|-114
|at LA ANGELS
|-105
|Texas
|-112
|at BOSTON
|-107
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-163
|Miami
|+136
|Atlanta
|-117
|at N.Y METS
|-102
|Arizona
|-115
|at CINCINNATI
|-105
|Philadelphia
|-119
|at MILWAUKEE
|-100
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-143
|Chicago Cubs
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-151
|at WASHINGTON
|+125
|at BALTIMORE
|-130
|San Diego
|+109
|St. Louis
|-115
|at MINNESOTA
|-104
|LA Dodgers
|-192
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+159
|at ATHLETICS
|-181
|Colorado
|+150
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-116
|at VEGAS
|-104
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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