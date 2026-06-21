Egypt 3, New Zealand 1

Egypt 0 3 — 3 New Zealand 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, New Zealand, Surman, (Payne), 15th minute. Second…

Egypt 0 3 — 3 New Zealand 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, New Zealand, Surman, (Payne), 15th minute.

Second Half_2, Egypt, Mostafa Zico, (Hany), 58th; 3, Egypt, Salah, (Mostafa Zico), 67th; 4, Egypt, Trezeguet, (Salah), 82nd.

Goalies_Egypt, Mostafa Shoubir, Mohamed Elshenawy, Mahdy Soliman, Mohamed Alaa; New Zealand, Max Crocombe, Alex Paulsen, Michael Woud.

Yellow Cards_Lashin, Egypt, 17th; Singh, New Zealand, 20th; McCowatt, New Zealand, 34th.

Referee_Omar Mohamed Ahmed Hassan Alali. Assistant Referees_Mohamed Ahmed Yousef Abdulla Alhammadi, Taleb Salem Al Marri, Mohammed Khamid. 4th Official_Kevin Ortega Pimentel.

A_52,497.

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