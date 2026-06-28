DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 South Africa-Canada World Cup Instant Bonus

Create a new account using our DraftKings promo code here, then get a $200 bonus offer when you wager $5 on South Africa vs. Canada today. No code is required to redeem the offer.
DraftKings Promo Code: Secure $200 Bonus Offer
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Promotion Verified On
|June 28th, 2026
Available exclusively for new DraftKings customers, this sign-up offer provides a distinct structural edge by delivering $200 in bonus bets for merely placing a $5 qualifying wager on the World Cup slate. To activate the bonus, your initial $5 bet must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. The most crucial data point for bettors is that your initial wager does not need to grade as a winner; the bonus payout is guaranteed no matter the final score.
Once your qualifying bet is processed, DraftKings issues the $200 reward divided into eight individual $25 bonus bets. This specific distribution allows bettors to diversify their risk across multiple matches or entirely different betting markets. Be aware of the timeframe, however: these bonus bets carry an expiration window and must be utilized within seven days of issuance.
DraftKings South Africa vs. Canada Odds
|Bet Type
|South Africa
|Draw
|Canada
|Moneyline
|+450
|+265
|-140
|Total Goals
|Over 2.5 (+125)
|Under 2.5 (-155)
The betting markets heavily favor Canada in this win-or-go-home fixture, assigning them a -140 odds of securing a victory in regulation. Conversely, South Africa’s odds sit at +450.
Adding to the complexity of this knockout round matchup is the total lack of head-to-head data to draw upon. South Africa and Canada have zero previously recorded meetings, making this their first-ever encounter. In the absence of historical trends, bettors will need to rely strictly on current tournament form and underlying performance metrics to identify actionable betting value on the pitch.
Diversify Your Bankroll: Today’s MLB Action
Once you have leveraged your DraftKings welcome offer on the World Cup, the Major League Baseball slate provides additional high-leverage opportunities to utilize your new bonus bets. Today’s schedule features prominent division matchups like these:
- Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets
- Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
- New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox
Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Claiming this welcome bonus ahead of the World Cup knockout stage is a highly streamlined process. From an operational standpoint, there is no manual promo code required—simply utilizing the standard registration flow automatically tags your new account for the offer. Follow these logical steps to secure your $200 bonus before kickoff:
- Create and Register an Account: Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account here by inputting standard identity verification data. This includes your full name, email address, date of birth, phone number, and physical address.
- Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier interface to fund your account. You must make a minimum first-time deposit of $5 utilizing one of DraftKings’ secure payment gateways, such as online banking, PayPal, or a major debit card.
- Place Your Qualifying Wager: Access the FIFA World Cup betting markets and execute a real-money wager of at least $5 on the South Africa vs. Canada match, or any other market meeting the -500 odds requirement.
- Collect Your Bonus: Upon placement of your $5 qualifying bet, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. This return is locked in regardless of whether your qualifying wager wins or loses.