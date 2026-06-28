DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 South Africa-Canada World Cup Instant Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account using our DraftKings promo code here, then get a $200 bonus offer when you wager $5 on South Africa vs. Canada today. No code is required to redeem the offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Secure $200 Bonus Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promotion Verified On June 28th, 2026

Available exclusively for new DraftKings customers, this sign-up offer provides a distinct structural edge by delivering $200 in bonus bets for merely placing a $5 qualifying wager on the World Cup slate. To activate the bonus, your initial $5 bet must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. The most crucial data point for bettors is that your initial wager does not need to grade as a winner; the bonus payout is guaranteed no matter the final score.

Once your qualifying bet is processed, DraftKings issues the $200 reward divided into eight individual $25 bonus bets. This specific distribution allows bettors to diversify their risk across multiple matches or entirely different betting markets. Be aware of the timeframe, however: these bonus bets carry an expiration window and must be utilized within seven days of issuance.

DraftKings South Africa vs. Canada Odds

Bet Type South Africa Draw Canada Moneyline +450 +265 -140 Total Goals Over 2.5 (+125) Under 2.5 (-155)

The betting markets heavily favor Canada in this win-or-go-home fixture, assigning them a -140 odds of securing a victory in regulation. Conversely, South Africa’s odds sit at +450.

Adding to the complexity of this knockout round matchup is the total lack of head-to-head data to draw upon. South Africa and Canada have zero previously recorded meetings, making this their first-ever encounter. In the absence of historical trends, bettors will need to rely strictly on current tournament form and underlying performance metrics to identify actionable betting value on the pitch.

Diversify Your Bankroll: Today’s MLB Action

Once you have leveraged your DraftKings welcome offer on the World Cup, the Major League Baseball slate provides additional high-leverage opportunities to utilize your new bonus bets. Today’s schedule features prominent division matchups like these:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

Sign Up With DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome bonus ahead of the World Cup knockout stage is a highly streamlined process. From an operational standpoint, there is no manual promo code required—simply utilizing the standard registration flow automatically tags your new account for the offer. Follow these logical steps to secure your $200 bonus before kickoff: