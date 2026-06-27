DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Final Day of World Cup Group Play

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into all the World Cup action Saturday with this link here, which redeems the DraftKings promo code offer for a $200 bonus instantly. No code is required at registration to claim the offer.







DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup Games Saturday

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 27th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Only new DraftKings customers are eligible to claim this premium welcome offer during today’s FIFA World Cup action. Whether you are backing England to secure a decisive result against Panama or siding with Portugal as they take on Colombia, simply place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on a market with odds of -500 or longer. Once your bet is locked in, DraftKings automatically credits your account with $200 in bonus bets. You receive this bonus no matter what happens on the field.

Your $200 reward is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets, allowing you to strategically spread your wagers across different matches or betting markets. These bonus bets expire after 7 days, giving you a full week to utilize them on the remainder of the World Cup slate or any other available sporting events.

Use the DraftKings for World Cup Games Saturday

Six critical matches highlight today’s Round 3 group stage schedule for the FIFA World Cup, bringing significant knockout round implications. Marquee matchups feature an undefeated Colombia taking on Portugal, while tournament heavyweights like England and Argentina aim to secure results against Panama and Jordan, respectively. Bettors can activate their DraftKings promo code to wager on any of these crucial fixtures as teams fight to advance.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Panama vs England +1500 +750 -599 O/U 3.5 (O: +110 / U: -140) Croatia vs Ghana -130 +240 +450 O/U 2.5 (O: +130 / U: -160) Colombia vs Portugal +310 +275 -115 O/U 2.5 (O: +100 / U: -125) Congo DR vs Uzbekistan -125 +300 +330 O/U 2.5 (O: +100 / U: -125) Jordan vs Argentina +1400 +650 -549 O/U 2.5 (O: -180 / U: +145) Algeria vs Austria +300 +120 +190 O/U 1.5 (O: -180 / U: +145)

Odds as of June 27, 2026 from DraftKings.

Match Notes & Analysis

Colombia vs Portugal: Colombia enters this marquee clash with a perfect 2-0-0 record and six points. They face an undefeated Portugal squad sitting on four points. Both nations are well-positioned, but a positive result here dictates favorable knockout round seeding.

Colombia enters this marquee clash with a perfect 2-0-0 record and six points. They face an undefeated Portugal squad sitting on four points. Both nations are well-positioned, but a positive result here dictates favorable knockout round seeding. Panama vs England: England looks to build on their four points after securing a win and a draw in their opening matches. They take on a struggling Panama side that has dropped back-to-back matches and is still desperately searching for its first point of the tournament.

England looks to build on their four points after securing a win and a draw in their opening matches. They take on a struggling Panama side that has dropped back-to-back matches and is still desperately searching for its first point of the tournament. Jordan vs Argentina: Defending powerhouse Argentina has been flawless through the group stage, collecting six points and scoring five times without conceding a single goal. They aim to continue their dominant defensive run against a winless Jordan side.

Defending powerhouse Argentina has been flawless through the group stage, collecting six points and scoring five times without conceding a single goal. They aim to continue their dominant defensive run against a winless Jordan side. Croatia vs Ghana: Ghana brings four points and a flawless defensive record (zero goals allowed) into this matchup. Croatia, currently on three points, needs a crucial victory to keep their advancement hopes in their own hands.

Ghana brings four points and a flawless defensive record (zero goals allowed) into this matchup. Croatia, currently on three points, needs a crucial victory to keep their advancement hopes in their own hands. Algeria vs Austria: Both teams enter this pivotal fixture evenly matched with three points (one win, one loss). Securing a victory here is the ultimate difference-maker for either nation’s knockout round aspirations.

Both teams enter this pivotal fixture evenly matched with three points (one win, one loss). Securing a victory here is the ultimate difference-maker for either nation’s knockout round aspirations. Congo DR vs Uzbekistan: Congo DR (one point) and Uzbekistan (zero points) meet with their tournament lives on the line. Both squads must fight for their first World Cup victory to keep any fleeting advancement hopes alive.

How to Activate the DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your $200 welcome bonus ahead of today’s World Cup action is a highly structured and straightforward process. No manual promo code is necessary when you follow these exact steps:

Sign Up: Begin by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app or visiting their website to create a new account. Register Your Details: Enter standard personal information to verify your identity, including your legal name, physical address, date of birth, and email. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully verified and active, link a secure payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $5. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the FIFA World Cup betting markets (or any other sport) and place a qualifying wager of at least $5.

As soon as your $5 bet is officially placed, DraftKings instantly credits your account with $200 in bonus bets. You are now equipped to navigate the rest of the tournament’s betting markets with house money.