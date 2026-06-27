DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 World Cup Bonus for England-Panama, Any Other Match

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you create a new profile with the DraftKings promo code here, you will receive $200 in bonuses instantly after you bet $5 on any World Cup match today.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified June 27th, 2026

Exclusively available to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer provides a mathematically sound way to build your bankroll ahead of the knockout stages. To activate the bonus, simply register a new account and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer. The outcome of your initial ticket is irrelevant to the bonus payout; win, lose, or draw, DraftKings guarantees a return of $200 in bonus bets.

The $200 reward is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows bettors to diversify their exposure across multiple betting markets, such as the total goals in the Portugal vs. Colombia matchup or a player prop in the Argentina game. Bettors should note that these bonus bets expire 7 days after issuance, so utilizing them during the current run of group stage play is a good recipe for success.

Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on Today’s Matches

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Panama vs England +1300 +700 -525 O/U 3.5 Colombia vs Portugal +300 +280 -110 O/U 2.5 Congo DR vs Uzbekistan -130 +300 +340 O/U 2.5 Jordan vs Argentina +1400 +650 -550 O/U 2.5

Match Notes & Analysis

Panama vs England: Kicking off in East Rutherford, NJ, England enters with four group stage points (one win, one draw). The English attack has generated four goals while conceding two, positioning them well against a Panama squad that has failed to score while suffering consecutive defeats.

Kicking off in East Rutherford, NJ, England enters with four group stage points (one win, one draw). The English attack has generated four goals while conceding two, positioning them well against a Panama squad that has failed to score while suffering consecutive defeats. Colombia vs Portugal: This projects as the most competitive matchup of the slate, taking place in Miami, FL. Colombia brings a perfect six points and a 4-1 goal differential into the contest. However, Portugal’s underlying numbers are equally dominant; they are unbeaten with four points and a plus-five goal differential, making this a pivotal clash for group supremacy.

This projects as the most competitive matchup of the slate, taking place in Miami, FL. Colombia brings a perfect six points and a 4-1 goal differential into the contest. However, Portugal’s underlying numbers are equally dominant; they are unbeaten with four points and a plus-five goal differential, making this a pivotal clash for group supremacy. Congo DR vs Uzbekistan: Squaring of in Atlanta, GA, both squads are desperately seeking a result to keep their tournament hopes alive. Congo DR holds a single point via a draw and a loss, while Uzbekistan sits at the bottom of the table with zero points and a porous defense that has surrendered eight total goals through two matches.

Squaring of in Atlanta, GA, both squads are desperately seeking a result to keep their tournament hopes alive. Congo DR holds a single point via a draw and a loss, while Uzbekistan sits at the bottom of the table with zero points and a porous defense that has surrendered eight total goals through two matches. Jordan vs Argentina: Closing the slate in Arlington, TX, Argentina is heavily favored to maintain its flawless record. Backed by consecutive shutout victories and a 5-0 goal differential, the Argentinian squad faces a Jordan team still searching for its first points of the tournament after dropping its first two matches.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign Up For $200 Bonus

Claiming your welcome bonus for today’s soccer action requires a straightforward, step-by-step registration process. Follow these instructions to secure your funds: