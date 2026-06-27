DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 World Cup Bonus for England-Panama, Any Other Match

When you create a new profile with the DraftKings promo code here, you will receive $200 in bonuses instantly after you bet $5 on any World Cup match today.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Verified
|June 27th, 2026
Exclusively available to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer provides a mathematically sound way to build your bankroll ahead of the knockout stages. To activate the bonus, simply register a new account and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market with odds of -500 or longer. The outcome of your initial ticket is irrelevant to the bonus payout; win, lose, or draw, DraftKings guarantees a return of $200 in bonus bets.
The $200 reward is distributed as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows bettors to diversify their exposure across multiple betting markets, such as the total goals in the Portugal vs. Colombia matchup or a player prop in the Argentina game. Bettors should note that these bonus bets expire 7 days after issuance, so utilizing them during the current run of group stage play is a good recipe for success.
Use DraftKings World Cup Promo Code on Today’s Matches
|Matchup
|Home ML
|Draw
|Away ML
|Total Goals
|Panama vs England
|+1300
|+700
|-525
|O/U 3.5
|Colombia vs Portugal
|+300
|+280
|-110
|O/U 2.5
|Congo DR vs Uzbekistan
|-130
|+300
|+340
|O/U 2.5
|Jordan vs Argentina
|+1400
|+650
|-550
|O/U 2.5
Match Notes & Analysis
- Panama vs England: Kicking off in East Rutherford, NJ, England enters with four group stage points (one win, one draw). The English attack has generated four goals while conceding two, positioning them well against a Panama squad that has failed to score while suffering consecutive defeats.
- Colombia vs Portugal: This projects as the most competitive matchup of the slate, taking place in Miami, FL. Colombia brings a perfect six points and a 4-1 goal differential into the contest. However, Portugal’s underlying numbers are equally dominant; they are unbeaten with four points and a plus-five goal differential, making this a pivotal clash for group supremacy.
- Congo DR vs Uzbekistan: Squaring of in Atlanta, GA, both squads are desperately seeking a result to keep their tournament hopes alive. Congo DR holds a single point via a draw and a loss, while Uzbekistan sits at the bottom of the table with zero points and a porous defense that has surrendered eight total goals through two matches.
- Jordan vs Argentina: Closing the slate in Arlington, TX, Argentina is heavily favored to maintain its flawless record. Backed by consecutive shutout victories and a 5-0 goal differential, the Argentinian squad faces a Jordan team still searching for its first points of the tournament after dropping its first two matches.
DraftKings Promo Code: Sign Up For $200 Bonus
Claiming your welcome bonus for today’s soccer action requires a straightforward, step-by-step registration process. Follow these instructions to secure your funds:
- Sign Up: Click here to reach the DraftKings registration portal. No manual DraftKings promo code is required; the promotion will be automatically applied to your new profile.
- Register Your Account: Input standard verification details—including your full name, date of birth, email, and physical address—to confirm your identity and ensure you are located in a participating legal state.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a first-time deposit of at least $5 using an approved, secure banking method.
- Place Your Qualifying Wager: Navigate to the soccer tab and lock in a real-money bet of $5 or more on any World Cup market. Ensure the wager carries odds of -500 or longer.
- Claim Your Bonus: Once your wager is officially submitted, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, completely independent of your ticket’s final result.