Coventry manager Frank Lampard signs new contract to 2029

COVENTRY, England (AP) — Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has signed a new deal until 2029 ahead of the club’s…

COVENTRY, England (AP) — Coventry City manager Frank Lampard has signed a new deal until 2029 ahead of the club’s return to the Premier League.

The 48-year-old former England midfielder helped the Sky Blues earn promotion to the Premier League last season by winning the Championship.

Coventry announced the new deal on Tuesday.

“I’d like to thank everyone at the football club,” Lampard said. “The fans first and foremost for how they’ve supported the team, myself and my staff in allowing us to get to where we’ve got to. The spirit and togetherness we created last year was something great to be part of and now we want to continue it.”

Coventry travels to defending champion Arsenal on Aug. 21 in the first match of the league’s 2026-27 season.

Lampard took over at Coventry in November 2024 and helped the club to a playoff finish in his first season in charge before losing out to Sunderland in the semifinals.

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