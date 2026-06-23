Corey Heim earns first Cup Series win and Antonelli leads F1 into Austria

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Toyota / Save Mart 350
In-Season Challenge – Round 1
Site: Sonoma, California.
Track: Sonoma Raceway.
Race distance: 110 laps, 218.9 miles.
Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (TNT).
Last year: Shane van Gisbergen converted a pole position into a dominant victory, pacing the field for 97 laps and capturing his third win of the season.
Last race: After overcoming early tire issues, Corey Heim earned his first career series victory in just his 13th start, finishing ahead of Bubba Wallace to give 23XI Racing a 1-2 finish.
Next race: July 5, Joliet, Illinois.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES
Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250
Site: Sonoma, California.
Track: Sonoma Raceway.
Race distance: 79 laps, 156.95 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 5:30 p.m. (CW).
Last year: Connor Zilisch withstood intense late pressure to secure the victory, earning redemption after being edged by teammate Shane van Gisbergen the previous week at the Chicago Street Course.
Last race: Austin Hill pulled off a dramatic last-lap pass to capture his second victory of the season and the 16th win of his career.
Next race: July 4, Joliet, Illinois.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Layne Riggs seized the lead in the closing moments of overtime when the frontrunner missed the final chicane, allowing him to collect his fourth victory of the season and the ninth of his career.
Next race: July 11, Lakeville, Connecticut.
Online: http://www.nascar.com
FORMULA 1
Lenova Austrian Grand Prix
Site: Spielberg, Austria.
Track: Red Bull Ring.
Race Distance: 71 laps, 190.7 miles.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m., practice, 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:30 a.m., qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (APPLE TV).
Last year: Lando Norris led a McLaren 1-2 finish after holding off teammate Oscar Piastri in a spirited battle, securing the victory by just over two seconds.
Last race: Lewis Hamilton secured his first-ever win with Ferrari while capitalizing on a midrace virtual safety car triggered when Fernando Alonso went off the track.
Next race: July 5, Towcester, United Kingdom.
Online: http://www.formula1.com
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
Last race: Christian Lundgaard completed a worst-to-first drive despite early front-wing damage, capitalizing late to earn his second victory of the season and the third of his career.
Next race: July 5, Lexington, Ohio.
Online: http://www.indycar.com
NHRA DRAG RACING
Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals
Site: Norwalk, Ohio.
Track: Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.
Race distance: 1/4 mile.
Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 6 p.m., qualifying, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, noon, qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, race 11 a.m.
Next race: July 19, Sonoma, California.
Online: http://www.nhra.com
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
WORLD OF OUTLAWS FERGUS FALLS FRENZY
WORLD OF OUTLAWS FEDERATED AUTO PARTS INDEPENDENCE SPECTACULAR
WORLD OF OUTLAWS GRAND FORKS LATE MODEL SHOWDOWN
WORLD OF OUTLAWS FEDERATED AUTO PARTS INDEPENDENCE SPECTACULAR
WORLD OF OUTLAWS MINOT MAYHEM
Next race: June 30 – July 4.
Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com
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