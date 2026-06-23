Corey Heim earns first Cup Series win and Antonelli leads F1 into Austria

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Toyota / Save Mart 350 In-Season Challenge – Round 1 Site: Sonoma, California. Track:…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Toyota / Save Mart 350

In-Season Challenge – Round 1

Site: Sonoma, California.

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 110 laps, 218.9 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (TNT).

Last year: Shane van Gisbergen converted a pole position into a dominant victory, pacing the field for 97 laps and capturing his third win of the season.

Last race: After overcoming early tire issues, Corey Heim earned his first career series victory in just his 13th start, finishing ahead of Bubba Wallace to give 23XI Racing a 1-2 finish.

Next race: July 5, Joliet, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Pit Boss/FoodMaxx 250

Site: Sonoma, California.

Track: Sonoma Raceway.

Race distance: 79 laps, 156.95 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 5:05 p.m.; Saturday, race, 5:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Connor Zilisch withstood intense late pressure to secure the victory, earning redemption after being edged by teammate Shane van Gisbergen the previous week at the Chicago Street Course.

Last race: Austin Hill pulled off a dramatic last-lap pass to capture his second victory of the season and the 16th win of his career.

Next race: July 4, Joliet, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Layne Riggs seized the lead in the closing moments of overtime when the frontrunner missed the final chicane, allowing him to collect his fourth victory of the season and the ninth of his career.

Next race: July 11, Lakeville, Connecticut.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Lenova Austrian Grand Prix

Site: Spielberg, Austria.

Track: Red Bull Ring.

Race Distance: 71 laps, 190.7 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m., practice, 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:30 a.m., qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (APPLE TV).

Last year: Lando Norris led a McLaren 1-2 finish after holding off teammate Oscar Piastri in a spirited battle, securing the victory by just over two seconds.

Last race: Lewis Hamilton secured his first-ever win with Ferrari while capitalizing on a midrace virtual safety car triggered when Fernando Alonso went off the track.

Next race: July 5, Towcester, United Kingdom.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Last race: Christian Lundgaard completed a worst-to-first drive despite early front-wing damage, capitalizing late to earn his second victory of the season and the third of his career.

Next race: July 5, Lexington, Ohio.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

Site: Norwalk, Ohio.

Track: Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 6 p.m., qualifying, 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, noon, qualifying, 2:30 p.m.; Sunday, race 11 a.m.

Next race: July 19, Sonoma, California.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

WORLD OF OUTLAWS FERGUS FALLS FRENZY

WORLD OF OUTLAWS FEDERATED AUTO PARTS INDEPENDENCE SPECTACULAR

WORLD OF OUTLAWS GRAND FORKS LATE MODEL SHOWDOWN

WORLD OF OUTLAWS FEDERATED AUTO PARTS INDEPENDENCE SPECTACULAR

WORLD OF OUTLAWS MINOT MAYHEM

Next race: June 30 – July 4.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

_____

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.