Colombia leans on James Rodríguez’s World Cup magic as it opens vs. Uzbekistan

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The finest chapters of James Rodríguez’s career have invariably been written in the yellow jersey of…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The finest chapters of James Rodríguez’s career have invariably been written in the yellow jersey of Colombia, particularly under the intense pressure of short-format tournaments. The 2026 World Cup offers the veteran midfielder a stage to summon his familiar magic.

Rodríguez and Colombia play their tournament opener on Wednesday against Uzbekistan at Estadio Azteca.

At 34 years old, Rodríguez is coming off a quiet stretch for Minnesota United of Major League Soccer, but Colombia players and coaches still believe he’s a difference-maker.

“James is in good shape, he has been improving physically and of course his talent and his attributes also make him a player who, sometimes without running as much as others, defines things and brings clarity to the game,” Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo said.

It will be the third World Cup for Rodríguez, matching Carlos Valderrama and Freddy Rincón for the most by a Colombia player.

“He’s very important for us debutants because he’s played in every World Cup; he’s a global icon,” said 23-year-old forward Carlos Gómez. “He has quality and a lot of experience. I watched him from home in 2014 and celebrated his goals; it’s very exciting for me to be with him.”

A role player for his club, Rodríguez remains a star for his country

Rodríguez arrives at the tournament with remarkably little mileage in his legs, having logged just eight appearances and 284 minutes for Minnesota during the first half of the 2026 MLS season.

However, a lack of form in club play has never hindered his international output. Rodríguez has been a talisman during short summer tournaments. At the 2024 Copa América, he catalyzed Colombia’s march to the final and was named the event’s most valuable player.

His breakthrough came a decade earlier at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, when he won the Golden Boot with six goals and propelled Los Cafeteros to the quarterfinals, their best World Cup finish.

“James, ever since we’ve seen him, or I since I was little, representing the country, it’s like he transforms when he puts on the jersey,” striker Luis Suárez said. “He’s a source of pride as an athlete and a teammate, not only for me but for many others. It’s a dream to be sharing the locker room with him.”

His performance in 2014 earned him a transfer to Real Madrid, where he collected two La Liga titles over four seasons. That peak touched off a globetrotting club career, taking him through Bayern Munich, Everton, Al-Rayyan in Qatar, Olympiacos in Greece, and subsequent stints with São Paulo, Rayo Vallecano, Liga MX side Club León and Minnesota.

Colombia seeks redemption after missing 2022 World Cup

Colombia returns to soccer’s grandest stage hungry for redemption after failing to make the 2022 edition in Qatar. It reached the knockout round in Russia in 2018, losing a penalty shootout against England.

“The message is to enjoy it, to be grateful, and to give their all for the Colombian jersey,” Lorenzo said. “Thank God we’re back at this tournament after eight years. We’re excited and eager to do things right.”

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