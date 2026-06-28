Christian Walker’s 3-run homer in 10th inning helps power Astros past Tigers 7-5

DETROIT (AP) — Christian Walker’s three-run homer highlighted a four-run 10th inning as the Houston Astros rallied to beat the…

DETROIT (AP) — Christian Walker’s three-run homer highlighted a four-run 10th inning as the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 7-5 on Sunday.

Tigers closer Kenley Jansen (1-4), pitching his second inning, started the 10th by walking Yordan Alvarez. Isaac Paredes, who tied it in the eighth with a solo home run, singled to give Houston a 4-3 lead. Walker then hit Jansen’s 2-2 cutter for a long homer to left to make it 7-3.

Spencer Torkelson homered off Enyel De Los Santos with one out in the 10th to get Detroit within 7-5. Zach McKinstry followed with a single and rookie Ben Malgeri drew a two-out walk to bring the winning run to the plate.

Matt Vierling lined out to the warning track to right to end the game.

For the second day in a row, the Astros trailed late in the game before rallying to prevent their former manager A.J. Hinch from winning his 1,000th MLB game. On Saturday, they trailed 6-4 after six innings before winning 8-6.

On Sunday, Houston was down 3-0 entering the seventh, but Colt Keith’s two-out error extended the inning, and Raynel Delgado followed with his first MLB homer to make it a one-run game. Paredes then led off the eighth with a tying homer off Kyle Finnegan.

Astros closer Josh Hader (2-0) walked the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth, but struck out Riley Greene to force extra innings.

The Tigers took the lead on McKinstry’s two-run homer in the second.

Jake Meyers led off the third with a double and took third on a wild pitch, but Jack Flaherty struck out the next two before getting Yordan Alvarez to fly out.

Houston loaded the bases with two outs in the fourth, but Flaherty struck out Meyers to end the inning.

Kevin McGonigle scored on second baseman Delgado’s two-out error in the fifth, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Up next

Astros: Return home to open a three-game series with Minnesota. RHP Zebby Matthews (3-5, 4.56) is scheduled to start for the Twins on Monday, while Houston hadn’t announced a starter.

Tigers: Travel to New York for a three-game series with the Yankees. RHP Casey Mize (2-5, 2.95) is scheduled to start on Monday for Detroit.

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