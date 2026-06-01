Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get a $100 Bonus + Free Pick for MLB (June 1)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s talk about getting a real edge tonight. If you’re tired of standard moneyline wagers and want a shot at a nice pay day, we need to take advantage of the right welcome offers. Before the first pitch of tonight’s MLB slate, new users can lock in exceptional value by signing up here with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP.

By signing up ahead of exciting June 1 matchups like the Texas Rangers visiting the St. Louis Cardinals or the Detroit Tigers taking on the Tampa Bay Rays, new players can secure a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick. To unlock the full maximum value of this exclusive welcome bonus, simply register a new account and make a $100 deposit. This instantly gives you double the funds and a free leg for your player prop entries.

Whether we are building a slip for the San Francisco Giants against the Milwaukee Brewers or exploring any other game on the diamond tonight, this welcome offer ensures we have the perfect head start for tonight’s MLB action.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for MLB Picks

Review the details of our exclusive sign-up bonus below:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 1, 2026

As a new Chalkboard customer meeting the age and state requirements, you can claim an exciting welcome offer that features a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a highly valuable free pick.

This free pick allows you to take a player to go over a specific prop, essentially acting as a free square or “key” in your parlay. There is nothing better than having a guaranteed leg to lean on when chasing bigger payouts. With a busy MLB slate on tap, this bonus provides maximum flexibility. We could easily apply this free pick to a strikeout prop for Jacob deGrom at Busch Stadium, or use it to back a big bat when the Rays host the Tigers at Tropicana Field.

MLB Player Totals for Monday Night

Using your newly acquired bonus to build an exotic bet is easy. Below is a snapshot of some of the most popular player props available for the evening’s matchups, focusing on strikeout lines for the starting pitchers and hit props for the batters.

Player Hits Strikeouts Jacob deGrom N/A O/U 6.5 Michael McGreevy N/A O/U 3.5 Brandon Nimmo O/U 0.5 N/A Jordan Walker O/U 0.5 N/A Matt Chapman O/U 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich O/U 0.5 N/A William Contreras O/U 0.5 N/A Yandy Diaz O/U 1.5 N/A Riley Greene O/U 0.5 N/A Junior Caminero O/U 0.5 N/A

With our Chalkboard promo in hand, we can build an exciting, multi-leg entry using these MLB player props. Let’s do some handicapping and examine the data for a few of the biggest stars taking the field.

I’m placing my bets carefully tonight. Jacob deGrom takes the mound for the Rangers with a strikeout prop set at 6.5. Boasting an elite 10.56 K/9 rate this season, backing the over presents a real chance at a win. It’s a compelling spot to anchor a ticket.

At the plate, Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker faces an appealing hit prop of 0.5. With 62 hits in 55 starts, Walker averages more than a hit per game, making the over a mathematically sound choice to add to our slip. On the flip side, Rays slugger Yandy Diaz faces a loftier 1.5 hit prop. Despite recording an impressive 63 hits in 53 starts this year, asking for a multi-hit performance is always a taller order. When building parlays around these inflated lines, I usually find taking the under to be the safer path.

How to Register Using the Chalkboard Promo Code

Unlocking your sign-up bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Whether you want to have your account ready before the Tigers take on the Rays, or you’re looking ahead to the late-night clash between the Rangers and Cardinals, we are in this together. Just follow these simple steps:

Register a New Account: Begin creating your account here. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity and ensure you meet the legal age requirements for your state. Enter the Chalkboard Promo Code: During the registration process, you will be prompted to enter a bonus code. Promo code WTOP is required here to ensure you are eligible for the welcome offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and make your first deposit using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.

To claim the absolute maximum value of the bonus, you will need to deposit $100. However, you do not need to deposit the full $100 when signing up if you prefer to start smaller. The promotion features a true 100% deposit match, meaning Chalkboard will match whatever initial amount you choose to deposit, dollar-for-dollar in bonus funds, up to the $100 cap.

Once your deposit is processed, your matched bonus and free pick will be credited to your account, giving us double the ammunition to tackle tonight’s MLB slate with total confidence.