Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Deposit Match Bonus for All MLB, World Cup Entries

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Sign up using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to secure a $100 deposit match and free pick via this link here, and use this welcome offer for MLB and World Cup entries today.







Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for $100 Deposit Match + Free Pick

Before diving into the numbers and building your slips, here is everything you need to know about the current Chalkboard welcome offer:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 25th, 2026

New Chalkboard customers who meet the age requirements and are located in a participating state can secure a highly lucrative welcome bonus to kick off their MLB prop-picking experience. When you register, the Chalkboard welcome offer hooks you up with a 100% deposit match up to $100, alongside a highly valuable free pick.

From a tactical perspective, this free pick is a game-changer. It allows you to take a player to go over a specific prop, basically serving as a free leg to anchor your parlay slip. This is an excellent tool for the current MLB slate. For instance, you could use your free pick on Washington Nationals probable pitcher Cade Cavalli or New York Mets starter Freddy Peralta to go over their respective strikeout props. Whether you are building a slip around the Chicago Cubs or the Philadelphia Phillies, combining this free pick with your matched deposit gives you a mathematical advantage right from the very first pitch.

How to Use Your Chalkboard MLB Bonus Tonight

Once you have secured your deposit match and free pick, it is time to build your slip by finding market inefficiencies. Below are the current hit and strikeout props for some of the biggest stars featured in tonight’s matchups:

Player Hits Strikeouts Freddy Peralta (NYM) N/A 5.5 Cade Cavalli (WSH) N/A 4.5 Bryce Harper (PHI) 1.5 N/A Trea Turner (PHI) 1.5 N/A CJ Abrams (WSH) 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber (PHI) 0.5 N/A Francisco Lindor (NYM) 0.5 N/A Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) 0.5 N/A Ian Happ (CHC) 0.5 N/A Seiya Suzuki (CHC) 0.5 N/A

We’ve seen time and time again that blindly following recent game logs is a trap. Instead, we look at the deeper context to spot underlying value.

Take New York Mets starter Freddy Peralta. His strikeout prop sits at 5.5. While he has hit a cold stretch recently—failing to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in five straight outings and averaging just 2.8 per contest—he historically dominates the Chicago Cubs. Peralta has eclipsed 5.5 punchouts in three of his last four starts against Chicago, racking up a massive 8.5 strikeouts per game in that span. Given this track record, his over presents a tempting play. Conversely, Washington Nationals starter Cade Cavalli has his strikeout line set at 4.5. The data suggests the under is the smart, analytical play here. Cavalli has exceeded 4.5 strikeouts in just two of his last four starts, posting a modest 3.5 strikeouts-per-game average during that timeframe.

On the offensive side, it does stand to reason to back consistency. The Cubs feature a pair of contact machines: Ian Happ has exceeded 0.5 hits in six straight games (1.33 hits per game), and Seiya Suzuki has logged a hit in 26 of his last 30 matchups. Both offer strong value to go over their hit props. Meanwhile, CJ Abrams rides a seven-game hit streak (1.14 hits per game), making him an incredibly steady anchor to go over his 0.5 hits line tonight.

How to Sign Up With the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To activate your 100% deposit match and secure your free pick for tonight’s MLB action, follow these simple steps: