Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick for Yankees-Red Sox, MLB, World Cup

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Dive into a fun Friday of MLB and World Cup action using this link here, which provides a $100 deposit match bonus and free pick when signing up with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP.







Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for $100 MLB, World Cup Bonus

Before locking in your entries for the June 26, 2026, slate—with first pitches scheduled around 7:00 p.m. ET, including the New York Yankees (48-32) against the Boston Red Sox (33-46), or the Philadelphia Phillies (44-36) taking on the New York Mets (34-46)—you need to secure the best available promotional value.

If you are a new user ready to build your MLB entries, you can take advantage of the current Chalkboard welcome bonus to double your initial buying power.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 26th, 2026

Understanding the Chalkboard Welcome Bonus

The current Chalkboard welcome offer yields a 100% deposit match up to $100 and an exclusive free pick. This promotion is strictly available to new Chalkboard customers who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. By claiming this offer, your initial deposit is instantly matched up to the $100 limit, giving you a mathematically sound foundation to start constructing your player prop entries.

In addition to the deposit match, the included free pick allows users to select a player to go over a specific prop line, serving as a heavily advantaged, free leg for your multi-pick entries. When analyzing the June 26 MLB slate, you can immediately put this free pick to use on high-leverage situations. For example, you could apply it to a strikeout prop for Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler as he navigates the New York Mets lineup, or target New York Yankees probable starter Will Warren taking the mound against the Boston Red Sox.

How to Use Your Chalkboard MLB Bonus Tonight

Whether you are backing starting pitchers to miss bats or heavy hitters to barrel up the baseball, your Chalkboard free pick and deposit match can be applied to a variety of player props. Here is a look at the current hits and strikeout lines for tonight’s biggest stars:

Player Hits Strikeouts Zack Wheeler N/A 6.5 Will Warren N/A 4.5 Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Juan Soto 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 1.5 N/A Francisco Lindor 0.5 N/A Anthony Volpe 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A Jarren Duran 0.5 N/A Willson Contreras 0.5 N/A

After activating your Chalkboard promo, you can construct entries using these top player props. For Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler, the strikeout line is set at 6.5. A deeper dive into recent usage and performance metrics strongly supports backing Wheeler. Wheeler has eclipsed 6.5 strikeouts in five of his last six outings, maintaining a dominant 8.2 punchout-per-game average over that span. On the other side of the AL East matchup, Yankees starter Will Warren’s strikeout line sits at 4.5.

When analyzing the hitting metrics, Juan Soto presents an optimal over opportunity with his hits prop set at 0.5. The underlying data confirms his consistency, as Soto has cleared this baseline in six of his last seven regular-season contests. Similarly, Trea Turner faces a slightly higher 1.5 hits line, but his road-split data shows he has covered this in three of his last four away games.

Conversely, the data dictates a fade on Jarren Duran. While his hits prop is a standard 0.5, he has fallen short of this line in four of his last five games, producing an average of just 0.2 hits per game in that stretch.

How to Activate the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Securing your welcome bonus is a structured, straightforward process. To ensure you receive your deposit match and free pick without any friction, follow these exact steps to activate the offer:

Register Your Account: Download the Chalkboard app or navigate to their web platform to establish a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your legal name, email address, and date of birth—to securely verify your identity. Apply the Promo Code: During the initial registration phase, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This specific code is the required trigger to successfully unlock your welcome package. Make a Secure Deposit: Once your profile is verified, fund your bankroll using one of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To activate the 100% deposit match, simply make your first deposit. While you are not forced to deposit the full $100 immediately, Chalkboard will match 100% of whatever initial amount you choose to fund. However, to extract the maximum possible value from this bonus, a deposit of at least $100 is required.

As soon as your initial transaction clears, your matched bonus funds will instantly credit to your account, effectively doubling your buying power as you begin locking in tonight’s MLB player props.