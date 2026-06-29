Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick for Padres-Cubs, MLB, World Cup Entries

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Sign up with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP to receive a $100 bonus and free pick (get started here) and start placing your favorite entries across all MLB and World Cup games today.







Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP for $100 Bonus + Free Pick Tonight

Before diving into the underlying metrics of tonight’s matchups, new Chalkboard customers can establish a strong baseline with this sign-up offer. Whether you are evaluating Ryan Weathers and the 48-35 New York Yankees against the Tigers, or backing Shota Imanaga and the 46-38 Chicago Cubs against the Padres, this bonus provides immediate leverage.

Use the table below to claim your Chalkboard bonus before constructing your MLB entries:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 29th, 2026

This welcome offer equips eligible new users with a 100% deposit match up to $100 alongside a free pick. To qualify, you must be a first-time user meeting the platform’s age and geographic requirements. Once your account is active and your initial deposit is processed, Chalkboard instantly matches your funds up to the $100 maximum. This effectively doubles your resources before the first pitch is even thrown.

In addition to the matched capital, the Chalkboard free pick provides a significant mathematical advantage. This feature allows you to automatically advance one player past their designated prop, acting as a guaranteed win for a single leg of your entry. If you are building a slip around the 47-37 Philadelphia Phillies starting Aaron Nola, or the 42-42 Pittsburgh Pirates starting Braxton Ashcraft, utilizing the free pick comfortably secures your foundational leg.

How to Use Your Chalkboard MLB Bonus Tonight

With your Chalkboard bonus and free pick locked in, the next step is applying data to build your daily fantasy slip. The table below outlines the most targeted player props for tonight’s slate, isolating strikeout lines for starting pitchers and hit lines for established offensive producers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Shota Imanaga N/A 4.5 Ryan Weathers N/A 6.5 Casey Mize N/A 5.5 Aaron Nola N/A 5.5 Manny Machado 1.5 N/A Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger 0.5 N/A Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 N/A Bryan Reynolds 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 0.5 N/A

When deploying your Chalkboard bonus funds, anchoring your entries to actionable trends is a proven recipe for success. In the starting pitching market, Aaron Nola presents a highly favorable matchup against the Pirates. While his strikeout prop sits at 5.5, the Phillies right-hander has eclipsed this mark in three of his last four starts against Pittsburgh, making the over a logically sound projection. Similarly, while Cubs starter Shota Imanaga has experienced a slight dip in overall efficiency recently, his home splits remain dominant. Imanaga has registered at least five strikeouts in 12 of his last 15 home starts, indicating he is positioned well to clear his 4.5 strikeout line tonight.

At the plate, specific statistical indicators point toward continued success for several premier bats. Paul Goldschmidt is listed at 0.5 hits, a threshold he has successfully surpassed in five of his last six matchups against the visiting Tigers. Trea Turner also enters tonight producing high-contact metrics, clearing his 0.5 hits prop in five of his last six games overall. For daily fantasy players constructing a Chalkboard entry, combining the strikeout projections of Nola or Imanaga with the historical hit rates of Turner or Goldschmidt establishes a heavily data-backed foundation.

How to Sign Up With the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer and preparing your entries for the MLB schedule requires a few straightforward steps. Follow this process to activate your Chalkboard bonus:

Register for an Account: Download the Chalkboard app to create a new profile. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, make sure to input the promo code WTOP to officially lock in your eligibility for the welcome bonus. Make Your First Deposit: Navigate to the cashier interface and fund your account using any of Chalkboard’s secure payment methods. To claim the absolute maximum value of the bonus, an initial deposit of at least $100 is required. Claim Your Match: You are not obligated to deposit the full $100 at sign-up. Chalkboard will automatically match 100% of whatever amount you decide to initially deposit in the form of bonus funds, immediately doubling your available capital.

Once your account is successfully funded and the deposit match is visible in your balance, your free pick will be activated. From there, you are ready to begin analyzing the numbers and building your player prop entries for tonight’s MLB slate.