Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for England vs. Croatia, World Cup, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Bonus + Free Pick

Use Your Chalkboard MLB Promo Tonight

Player Hits Strikeouts Carlos Rodón (NYY) – 5.5 Max Scherzer (TOR) – 3.5 Christian Yelich (MIL) 0.5 – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) 1.5 – Cody Bellinger (NYY) 0.5 – Willson Contreras (BOS) 0.5 – Paul Goldschmidt (NYY) 0.5 – George Springer (TOR) 1.5 – Jarren Duran (BOS) 1.5 – Rhys Hoskins (MIL) 0.5 –

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Download and Register: Begin by clicking here and creating a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP. This step is mandatory to opt into the new user promotion. Make Your First Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and select a secure payment method to fund your account. To extract the maximum $100 value from this bonus, you must deposit at least $100. Claim Your Match: Chalkboard will automatically issue a 100% deposit match based on your initial funding. While a $100 deposit is not required to play, you will receive a 100% match on whatever amount you initially deposit, capping at the $100 maximum.