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Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for England vs. Croatia, World Cup, MLB Picks

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Create your new profile using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here, then use a $100 deposit bonus or free pick in time for today’s World Cup and MLB action.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: $100 Bonus + Free Pick

Whether your models point toward backing Carlos Rodón and the New York Yankees as they host the Chicago White Sox, or you prefer the matchup between Brandon Sproat’s Milwaukee Brewers and the visiting Cleveland Guardians, you can get a mathematical head start on your MLB action. Use the data below to claim your bonus.   The Chalkboard welcome offer arms new users with a 100% deposit match of up to $100 alongside an exclusive free pick. This free pick functions as a complimentary leg in your entry, allowing you to automatically win a selection by taking a player to go over a specific line. This pick is reusable until you construct a winning entry. It is a highly efficient tool to utilize on today’s MLB slate. Whether your analysis leads you to back veteran Max Scherzer as his Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox, or you are projecting a strong outing from Anthony Kay and the Chicago White Sox against the New York Yankees, the free pick immediately increases your entry’s win probability. Please note that this promotion is exclusively for new Chalkboard customers who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Use Your Chalkboard MLB Promo Tonight

Leveraging your Chalkboard promo and free pick requires isolating the right data. Below, we have highlighted ten of the biggest stars taking the field tonight.
Player Hits Strikeouts
Carlos Rodón (NYY) 5.5
Max Scherzer (TOR) 3.5
Christian Yelich (MIL) 0.5
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) 1.5
Cody Bellinger (NYY) 0.5
Willson Contreras (BOS) 0.5
Paul Goldschmidt (NYY) 0.5
George Springer (TOR) 1.5
Jarren Duran (BOS) 1.5
Rhys Hoskins (MIL) 0.5
When evaluating tonight’s board, recent performance metrics point to several high-probability trends. On the mound, veteran Max Scherzer is listed with an inefficient strikeout line of 3.5. The math strongly supports backing the Over for Scherzer tonight. Conversely, Carlos Rodón faces a steeper 5.5 strikeout line. This makes the Under the mathematically sound option. At the plate, Christian Yelich offers measurable value on his 0.5 hits prop. The Brewers star has recorded a hit in four of his last six games, including three of his last four matchups against the Guardians, pointing firmly to the Over. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is actively suppressing his expected averages. Facing a 1.5 hits prop, the infielder has failed to exceed this number in eight consecutive games. Users should heavily lean toward the Under on Guerrero Jr. Finally, Willson Contreras is displaying a clear venue-based advantage at Fenway Park. He is a prime candidate to hit the Over on his 0.5 hits prop.

Today’s World Cup Matches

For users looking to diversify their portfolio beyond baseball, today’s World Cup soccer slate offers additional markets.
  • England vs. Croatia
  • Ghana vs. Panama
  • Uzbekistan vs. Colombia

Sign Up With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to capitalize on these trends? Getting started with Chalkboard and claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus before locking in your MLB or World Cup predictions:
  1. Download and Register: Begin by clicking here and creating a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and location requirements.
  2. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP. This step is mandatory to opt into the new user promotion.
  3. Make Your First Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and select a secure payment method to fund your account. To extract the maximum $100 value from this bonus, you must deposit at least $100.
  4. Claim Your Match: Chalkboard will automatically issue a 100% deposit match based on your initial funding. While a $100 deposit is not required to play, you will receive a 100% match on whatever amount you initially deposit, capping at the $100 maximum.
Once your deposit clears and your matched funds are credited, your account will be fully optimized. Combine your newly acquired bankroll with your complimentary free pick to start making entries tonight.

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