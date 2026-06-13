Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for World Cup, Knicks-Spurs Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here and then get a $100 deposit match along with a free pick for Knicks-Spurs and World Cup action.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For NBA Finals, World Cup

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Confirmed On June 13th, 2026

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides new customers with a 100% deposit match up to $100 and a high-value free promotional pick. Eligible new users who meet the age and state requirements will see their initial deposit doubled up to the $100 maximum.

In addition to the deposit match, the included free pick offers users a player prop set at over 0.5 points. This is reusable until you make your first winning entry on the platform. Statistically, this operates as a guaranteed win to anchor your entry. Taking advantage of this free pick offers a mathematically sound way to build early momentum as the Knicks face off against the Spurs at the Frost Bank Center. Simply lock in the over 0.5 points selection, pair it with your data-backed NBA picks, and leverage the boosted bankroll.

Use Your Chalkboard NBA Finals Promo On Game 5

With your Chalkboard deposit match and free pick secured, it is time to build your entries. To help identify the most favorable statistical discrepancies, we have highlighted the top NBA player projections for the biggest stars taking the floor:

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Jalen Brunson 27.5 5.5 3.5 Victor Wembanyama 28.5 3.5 11.5 OG Anunoby 17.5 1.5 5.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 16.5 3.5 11.5 De’Aaron Fox 15.5 6.5 3.5

When analyzing the data for tonight’s slate, specific player props present clear structural advantages. The points lines for both Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson sit at 28.5 and 27.5 respectively, but their underlying postseason metrics dictate two different approaches.

Wembanyama enters the contest averaging 24 points per game, which is significantly lower than his 27.5 prop. This negative differential suggests that backing the “under” is the sharp move for the San Antonio center. Conversely, Brunson’s season average of 27.4 points per game in this postseason run aligns almost perfectly with his 27.5 prop, rendering his scoring total a statistical toss-up.

For users seeking a high-probability “over” candidate, OG Anunoby offers excellent value. His points line is currently set at 17.5, yet his postseason production shows an average of 20.7 points per game. Backing Anunoby to clear his points total represents a data-backed play that pairs perfectly with your free promotional pick.

Look Ahead: Saturday’s World Cup Games

While the NBA offers immediate value, users building a diversified weekend portfolio can also utilize their Chalkboard funds on Saturday’s World Cup soccer matches. The upcoming slate features three matches:

Qatar vs. Switzerland

Brazil vs. Morocco

Haiti vs. Scotland

Monitoring the lines for these weekend matchups provides additional opportunities to leverage your deposit match beyond the basketball court.

Sign Up With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming this deposit match and free pick requires a brief, sequential registration process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus funds prior to tip-off: