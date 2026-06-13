Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Claim $100 Bonus for World Cup, Knicks-Spurs Game 5

Start up your new profile with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here and then get a $100 deposit match along with a free pick for Knicks-Spurs and World Cup action.
Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP For NBA Finals, World Cup
|Chalkboard Promo Code
|WTOP
|New Chalkboard User Offer
|$100 deposit match bonus + free pick
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
|Promo Confirmed On
|June 13th, 2026
The Chalkboard welcome offer provides new customers with a 100% deposit match up to $100 and a high-value free promotional pick. Eligible new users who meet the age and state requirements will see their initial deposit doubled up to the $100 maximum.
In addition to the deposit match, the included free pick offers users a player prop set at over 0.5 points. This is reusable until you make your first winning entry on the platform. Statistically, this operates as a guaranteed win to anchor your entry. Taking advantage of this free pick offers a mathematically sound way to build early momentum as the Knicks face off against the Spurs at the Frost Bank Center. Simply lock in the over 0.5 points selection, pair it with your data-backed NBA picks, and leverage the boosted bankroll.
Use Your Chalkboard NBA Finals Promo On Game 5
With your Chalkboard deposit match and free pick secured, it is time to build your entries. To help identify the most favorable statistical discrepancies, we have highlighted the top NBA player projections for the biggest stars taking the floor:
|Player
|Points Over/Under
|Assists Over/Under
|Rebounds Over/Under
|Jalen Brunson
|27.5
|5.5
|3.5
|Victor Wembanyama
|28.5
|3.5
|11.5
|OG Anunoby
|17.5
|1.5
|5.5
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|16.5
|3.5
|11.5
|De’Aaron Fox
|15.5
|6.5
|3.5
When analyzing the data for tonight’s slate, specific player props present clear structural advantages. The points lines for both Victor Wembanyama and Jalen Brunson sit at 28.5 and 27.5 respectively, but their underlying postseason metrics dictate two different approaches.
Wembanyama enters the contest averaging 24 points per game, which is significantly lower than his 27.5 prop. This negative differential suggests that backing the “under” is the sharp move for the San Antonio center. Conversely, Brunson’s season average of 27.4 points per game in this postseason run aligns almost perfectly with his 27.5 prop, rendering his scoring total a statistical toss-up.
For users seeking a high-probability “over” candidate, OG Anunoby offers excellent value. His points line is currently set at 17.5, yet his postseason production shows an average of 20.7 points per game. Backing Anunoby to clear his points total represents a data-backed play that pairs perfectly with your free promotional pick.
Look Ahead: Saturday’s World Cup Games
While the NBA offers immediate value, users building a diversified weekend portfolio can also utilize their Chalkboard funds on Saturday’s World Cup soccer matches. The upcoming slate features three matches:
- Qatar vs. Switzerland
- Brazil vs. Morocco
- Haiti vs. Scotland
Monitoring the lines for these weekend matchups provides additional opportunities to leverage your deposit match beyond the basketball court.
Sign Up With Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Offer
Claiming this deposit match and free pick requires a brief, sequential registration process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus funds prior to tip-off:
- Register: Click here to create a new account. You will need to provide standard identity verification details (name, email address, date of birth, and location) to confirm you meet the state and age requirements.
- Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input the Chalkboard promo code WTOP. This specific code is mandatory to trigger the exclusive welcome offer.
- Make Your First Deposit: Link a secure payment method to fund your account. To capture the absolute maximum bonus value, you must deposit $100. However, Chalkboard will match 100% of whatever initial amount you choose to deposit, meaning you do not strictly have to deposit the full $100 to participate.
- Claim Your Match: Once the transaction clears, Chalkboard will immediately credit your account with the matching bonus funds and your free pick, fully equipping your bankroll for your first entries.