Cardinals host the Marlins to start 3-game series

Miami Marlins (42-39, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-36, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Miami Marlins (42-39, third in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (42-36, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Max Meyer (8-0, 2.80 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 102 strikeouts); Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (3-6, 3.35 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -120, Marlins -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Miami Marlins on Friday to begin a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 42-36 record overall and a 22-19 record in home games. The Cardinals have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .327.

Miami has a 42-39 record overall and a 14-22 record in road games. The Marlins have a 30-14 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 18 home runs while slugging .521. JJ Wetherholt is 14 for 44 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .266 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .247 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ryan Fernandez: 15-Day IL (back), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Janson Junk: 15-Day IL (shin), Josh Ekness: 60-Day IL (calf), Liam Hicks: 10-Day IL (back), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.