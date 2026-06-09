Canadian Open the final stop before the US Open. LPGA has a team event in Michigan

PGA Tour RBC Canadian Open Site: Caledon, Ontario. Course: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North). Yardage: 7,389. Par: 70. Prize…

PGA Tour

RBC Canadian Open

Site: Caledon, Ontario.

Course: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North). Yardage: 7,389. Par: 70.

Prize money: $9.8 million. Winner’s share: $1.764 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Ryan Fox.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: J.T. Poston won the Memorial.

Notes: The final tournament before the U.S. Open has a reasonably strong field, with four players from the top 10 in the world. … Collin Morikawa is in the field. He sat out the Memorial because his wife was expecting their first child. … The leading three players not already exempt will earn an exemption into the British Open at Royal Birkdale. … Ben James is making his PGA Tour debut as a pro after the Virginia senior led the PGA Tour University ranking. … The top 60 in the world ranking after this week can still earn a spot in the U.S. Open. The Canadian Open began in 1904, just nine years after the inaugural U.S. Open. … Padraig Harrington is in the field. The three-time major champion will be at Shinnecock Hills next week from having won the U.S. Senior Open last year. … Brooks Koepka also is playing, meaning an additional two players are likely to get in. … This is the second straight year for the Osprey Valley course at TPC Toronto to host the Canadian Open.

Next week: U.S. Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

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LPGA Tour

DOW CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Midland, Michigan.

Course: Midland CC. Yardage: 6,301. Par: 70.

Prize money: $3.3 million. Winner’s share: $402,691.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-3 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, noon to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-3 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champions: Jin Hee Im and Somi Lee.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Nelly Korda won the U.S. Women’s Open.

Notes: This is the only team event on the LPGA Tour schedule, and it attracts a strong field. That starts with Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player with two majors this year, who is partnering with Olivia Cowan. … Juli Inkster is returning to competition to play with Angel Yin, who has long looked up to the Hall of Famer as a mentor. Inkster turns 66 later this month. … Lexi Thompson is playing again with Megan Khang. They lost in a playoff last year in one of the few good chances Thompson had of winning again on the LPGA. … The teams include sisters (Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn), former teammates (Alison Lee and Lilia Vu from UCLA) and besties (Jeeno Thitikul and Ruoning Yin). … The winners receive a two-year exemption, but Americans are not eligible to earn Solheim Cup points. … This is the first of two consecutive LPGA events in Michigan. The Meijer LPGA Classic is held the same week as the men’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

Next week: Meijer LPGA Classic.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

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PGA Tour Champions

PRINCIPAL CHARITY CLASSIC

Site: Des Moines, Iowa.

Course: Wakonda Club. Yardage: 6,865. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 10 p.m. to midnight (Golf Channel-tape delay: Saturday, 4-5 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Miguel Angel Jimenez.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last week: Darren Clarke and Ben Crane won the American Family Insurance Championship.

Notes: Miguel Angel Jimenez will try to join Jay Haas (2007 and 2008) as the only back-to-back winners of the Principal Charity Classic since the tournament began in 2001. … Steve Stricker is playing for the second week in a row after starting his PGA Tour Champions season at the tournament he hosts in his native Wisconsin. … The sponsor exemptions have gone to Shane Bertsch and Mario Tiziani. … Zach Johnson plays a PGA Tour-sanctioned event for the first time in his native Iowa. He grew up in Cedar Rapids, about two hours away. … Padraig Harrington is taking a break from the PGA Tour Champions to play the PGA Tour ahead of his return to the U.S. Open. He is eligible for the third major of the year from winning the U.S. Senior Open last year. … The last 14 editions of the tournament have been decided by no more than two shots. …Wakonda Club opened in 1922 and is consistently ranked among Iowa’s best courses.

Next tournament: Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on June 26-28.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

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Korn Ferry Tour

OCCUNET CLASSIC

Site: Amarillo, Texas.

Course: Tascosa GC (La Paloma). Yardage: 7,091. Par: 70.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: New tournament.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Last week: Ben Kohles won the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

Next tournament: Memorial Health Championship on June 25-28.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

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United States Golf Association

CURTIS CUP

Site: Los Angeles.

Course: Bel-Air CC. Yardage: 6,284. Par: 70.

Prize money: None.

Television: Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 6-9 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 6-10 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Great Britain & Ireland.

Last time: Led by Lottie Woad, Great Britain & Ireland held on to beat the Americans, 10 1/2 to 9 1/2 in 2024 at Sunningdale Golf Club in England.

Notes: The Americans have a 31-9-3 lead in the series that dates to 1932. … Asterisk Talley made her Curtis Cup debut in 2024 at Sunningdale at age 15. She returns this year. … Carole Semple Thompson holds the record for playing in the Curtis Cup 12 times. … The U.S. team features Kiara Romero, the No. 1 women’s amateur in the world and NCAA champion Farah O’Keefe. … Megha Ganne earned a spot on the team by winning the U.S. Women’s Amateur. She instead chose to turn pro at the U.S. Women’s Open last week. She missed the cut. … GB&I returns two players from its winning team in 2024, Beth Coulter and Patience Rhodes, whose sister Mimi also was on the previous GB&I team. … This is the fourth USGA event hosted by Bel-Air, the most noteworthy the 1976 U.S. Amateur won by Bill Sander. … The Curtis Cup follows by one week the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera, 5 miles away down Sunset Boulevard.

Next time: Royal Dornoch in 2028.

Online: https://championships.usga.org/curtiscup.html

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European tour

Last week: Eugenio Chacarra won the KLM Open.

Next week: U.S. Open.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

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LIV Golf League

Last week: Tyrrell Hatton won LIV Golf Andalucia.

Next tournament: LIV Golf UK on July 23-26.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

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Other tours

Epson Tour: FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, The Medalist GC, Marshall, Michigan. Previous winner: Samantha Wagner. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Asian Tour: International Series Morocco, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red), Rabat, Morocco. Television: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel app); Saturday-Sunday, 7-11 a.m. (Golf Channel app). Defending champion: Scott Vincent. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Interwetten Open, Schladming-Dachstein GC, Oberhaus, Austria. Previous winner: Maximilian Steinlechner. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

PGA Tour Americas: Inter Rapidisimo Golf Championship, El Rincon GC, Bogota, Colombia. Previous winner: Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

Sunshine Tour: Mopani Zambia Open, Nkana GC, Kitwe, Zambia. Defending champion: Samuel Simpson. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: Ai Miyazato Suntory Ladies Open, Rokko Kokusai GC, Hyogo, Japan. Defending champion: Sayaka Takahashi. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Mercedes-Benz Korea Women’s Open, Lakewood Country Club, Yangju, South Korea. Defending champion: Dongeun Lee. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/web/

Legends Tour: Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy, Costa Navarino Resort, Pilos, Greece. Defending champion: Peter Baker. Online: https://legendstour.com/

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