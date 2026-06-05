Canada settles for 1-1 draw with Ireland in final World Cup tune-up

MONTREAL (AP) — Chiedozie Ogbene’s goal pulled Ireland into a 1-1 draw with Canada on Friday night in the Canadians’…

MONTREAL (AP) — Chiedozie Ogbene’s goal pulled Ireland into a 1-1 draw with Canada on Friday night in the Canadians’ final tune-up before the World Cup.

Canada went up in the 24th minute on an own goal off Ireland defender Jake O’Brien, who was in front of the net on Stephen Eustáquio’s corner kick.

Ireland was awarded a penalty in the second half after Cyle Larin’s reckless challenge of Ireland’s Jamie McGrath. Canada goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau punched away the attempt by Troy Parrott, but Ogbene slammed the rebound to tie it in the 60th minute.

Larin, who started for Canada, signed a two-year deal with Southampton earlier in the day.

Ireland, which did not qualify for this year’s World Cup, nearly scored a go-ahead goal but Crépeau deftly stopped a charge by Mason Melia in the 85th minute. He finished with two saves.

Crépeau earned the job for the World Cup over Dayne St. Claire. Crépeau missed out on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after breaking his leg while playing for LAFC in the MLS Cup final.

Canada defeated Uzbekistan 2-0 in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday. The team opens the World Cup on June 12 in Toronto in Group B against Bosnia and Herzegovina. They head to Vancouver to face Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24.

Canada remained without captain Alphonso Davies, who is still nursing a hamstring injury he sustained while playing for Bayern Munich. There is no timeline for his return.

Canada coach Jesse Marsch started Luc de Fougerolles at center back, replacing Moïse Bombito, who was seen icing his leg after getting subbed off after the first half against Uzbekistan. Bombito is returning from a fractured tibia.

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