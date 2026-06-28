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Canada 1, South Africa 0

The Associated Press

June 28, 2026, 5:08 PM

Canada 0 1 1
South Africa 0 0 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Canada, Eustaquio, 90th+2 minute.

Goalies_Canada, Maxime Crepeau, Dayne St. Clair, Owen Goodman; South Africa, Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine, Ricardo Goss.

Yellow Cards_Saliba, Canada, 54th; Sigur, Canada, 67th.

Referee_Joao Pedro Pinheiro. Assistant Referees_Bruno Miguel Alves Jesus, Luciano Maia, Carlos Del Cerro Grande. 4th Official_Omar Mohamed Ahmed Hassan Alali.

A_69,237.

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