Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 10 100% Boosts For World Cup, MLB Games

Register a new profile using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW here and unlock 10 100% profit boost tokens in time for today’s World Cup and MLB slates.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: 10 100% Boosts
|Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOPDYW
|New Caesars User Offer
|Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets)
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Confirmed
|June 25, 2026
Only eligible new Caesars customers can unlock this exclusive sportsbook promotion. To secure this edge, simply register your account and place a qualifying cash wager of just $1. Once that initial bet is locked in, the offer activates.
By triggering this promotion, new users will receive ten 100% profit boost tokens after they wager their first $1. You can apply these profit boosts across the upcoming MLB schedule. Whether you want to back Matthew Boyd and the 43-37 Chicago Cubs as they visit Freddy Peralta and the 34-46 New York Mets, or deploy a token on the matchup between MacKenzie Gore’s 38-42 Texas Rangers and Kevin Gausman’s 39-41 Toronto Blue Jays, these boosts provide a mathematical advantage to maximize your potential payouts on the diamond.
Use Caesars MLB Promo Today
|Matchup
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Total
|New York Yankees @ Boston Red Sox
|NYY -155 / BOS +130
|NYY -1.5 (+115) / BOS +1.5 (-135)
|O/U 8
|Chicago Cubs @ New York Mets
|CHC -110 / NYM -110
|CHC +1.5 (+180) / NYM -1.5 (-220)
|O/U 8.5
|Texas Rangers @ Toronto Blue Jays
|TEX +130 / TOR -155
|TEX +1.5 (-170) / TOR -1.5 (+144)
|O/U 8
|Philadelphia Phillies @ Washington Nationals
|PHI -165 / WSH +140
|PHI -1.5 (+100) / WSH +1.5 (-120)
|O/U 8.5
When looking for a true betting edge, team statistics provide the clearest recipe for success. The Yankees hold a measurable advantage over the Red Sox on both sides of the ball. New York boasts a sturdy 3.34 team ERA and send Cam Schlittler to the mound while also holding a .766 OPS, mathematically outpacing Boston’s 3.82 team ERA and .697 OPS. Meanwhile, the Phillies bring a solid 4.13 team ERA into their matchup against the Nationals. However, Washington counters with a slightly higher 4.69 ERA but holds a noticeable edge at the plate, boasting a .746 OPS compared to Philadelphia’s .699.
Today’s World Cup Matches
Beyond the baseball diamond, bettors can also look toward the pitch. Today’s World Cup action features a slate of compelling international matchups. You can monitor the odds and apply your promotional tokens to find value across the tournament.
- Ecuador vs. Germany
- Curacao vs. Ivory Coast
- Japan vs. Sweden
- Tunisia vs. Netherlands
- Paraguay vs. Australia
- Turkiye vs. USA
Activate The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW
Securing your profit boosts is a straightforward, logical process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the games begin:
- Create an Account: Register as a new user here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOPDYW when prompted to ensure your eligibility.
- Fund Your Account: Make a qualifying deposit using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods.
- Place Your First Bet: Lock in your first cash wager of $1 or more on any available market.
Once your initial $1 qualifying wager is placed, the promotion activates automatically. You will then receive ten (10) 100% profit boosts, giving you the leverage to immediately double your potential payouts on your next ten wagers.