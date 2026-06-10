Buxton hits 20th homer of the season, Twins beat Tigers 6-3

DETROIT (AP) — Byron Buxton hit his 20th home run of the season, Royce Lewis also connected and the Minnesota…

DETROIT (AP) — Byron Buxton hit his 20th home run of the season, Royce Lewis also connected and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Wednesday night.

The game was delayed for 1 hour, 7 minutes in the middle of the first inning due to inclement weather.

Lewis opened the scoring in the second inning with the second-longest homer of his career, a 444-foot shot to left. Buxton made it 4-1 in the fifth with a three-run shot.

Buxton is the third in Twins history with 20 or more homers through 69 games, joining Harmon Killebrew and Justin Morneau. Buxton is the fourth player in the majors to reach 20 this season.

Taylor Rogers (2-3) struck out two in a hitless fourth inning for the victory. Yoendrys Gómez closed out his fifth save of the year.

Mike Paredes made his first career start for Minnesota, going three innings.

Gleyer Torres had an RBI double in the third to tie it for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter had a two-run single in the fifth to pull Detroit within a run.

Framber Valdez (3-5) gave up four runs on six hits in five innings.

Up next

Twins RHP Zebby Matthews (2-3, 4.15 ERA) was set to face RHP Keider Montero (2-4, 3.95 ERA) on Thursday.

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