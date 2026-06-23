Brewers release third baseman Luis Rengifo after designating him for assignment

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Rengifo has been released by the Milwaukee Brewers after opening the season as their primary third…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Rengifo has been released by the Milwaukee Brewers after opening the season as their primary third baseman.

The Brewers announced the release Tuesday, a week after designating him for assignment. The Brewers designated Rengifo for assignment when they called up shortstop Cooper Pratt from Triple-A Nashville.

Rengifo started 45 games at third base for the Brewers while sharing time at that spot with David Hamilton, who has made 28 starts at third. Rengifo was hitting .205 with a .280 on-base percentage, .254 slugging percentage, no homers, 19 RBIs and three steals in 57 games.

The Brewers signed Rengifo to a one-year, $3.5 million contract in February after he spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

Also on Tuesday, the Brewers announced that outfielder Brandon Lockridge is undergoing an arthroscopic procedure on Thursday after developing increased discomfort with the right knee laceration/bone bruise that landed him on the injured list. Lockridge, who last played May 8, is expected to return in late July.

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