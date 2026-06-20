Brewers look to stop road slide, play the Braves

Milwaukee Brewers (45-28, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-27, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (45-28, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-27, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Kyle Harrison (8-1, 2.47 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (8-5, 2.30 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -134, Brewers +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Atlanta Braves looking to stop a three-game road slide.

Atlanta has a 47-27 record overall and a 23-13 record in home games. The Braves are 24-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Milwaukee is 45-28 overall and 20-13 in road games. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.43 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 20 home runs, 32 walks and 51 RBIs while hitting .273 for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 11 for 39 with two doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jake Bauers leads the Brewers with 13 home runs while slugging .502. Jackson Chourio is 15 for 44 with a double, six home runs and 12 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Brewers: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Michael Harris II: day-to-day (back), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Brewers: Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Sproat: day-to-day (hamstring), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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