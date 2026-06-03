Brewers look to keep home win streak going, host the Giants

San Francisco Giants (23-38, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (37-21, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday,…

San Francisco Giants (23-38, fifth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (37-21, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-0); Brewers: TBD

LINE: Brewers -152, Giants +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep their five-game home win streak intact when they face the San Francisco Giants.

Milwaukee has a 21-11 record at home and a 37-21 record overall. The Brewers have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .247.

San Francisco has an 11-22 record in road games and a 23-38 record overall. The Giants have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .404.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has 12 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Brewers. Andrew Vaughn is 14 for 33 with five doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Casey Schmitt is third on the Giants with 25 extra base hits (12 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs). Willy Adames is 12 for 40 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Giants: 3-7, .300 batting average, 6.58 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back)

Giants: Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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