Misiorowski throws 105.5 mph pitch, wins for 8th time in 9 decisions to lead Brewers over Cubs 6-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski threw a 105.5 mph pitch, tying for the third-fastest since tracking began in 2008, winning…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski threw a 105.5 mph pitch, tying for the third-fastest since tracking began in 2008, winning for the eighth time in nine decisions to lead the Milwaukee Brewers over the Chicago Cubs 6-2 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.

The 24-year-old right-hander reached 105.5 mph with his third pitch of the game, which Pete Crow-Armstrong fouled off to the third-base side. Misiorowski matched the 105.5 mph of the Los Angeles Angels’ Ben Joyce on Sept. 3, 2024, behind only 105.8 mph by Aroldis Chapman for Cincinnati on Sept. 24, 2010, and 105.7 mph by Chapman for the New York Yankees on July 18, 2016.

Misiorowski (9-3) didn’t allow a hit until Seiya Suzuki’s leadoff home run in the sixth. He allowed one run, two hits, two walks and two wild pitches over six innings while striking out eight.

Misiorowski threw 55 pitches of 100 mph or higher, including 40 of 101 mph or more.

Coming off his first loss since April, Misiorowski improved to 8-1 in his last 10 starts with a 0.54 ERA. He leads the major leagues with a 1.45 ERA this season.

Garrett Mitchell and William Contreras hit two-run homers. Mitchell’s drive off Ethan Roberts (0-2) put Milwaukee ahead 3-1 in a three-run sixth capped by David Hamilton’s RBI triple.

Contreras homered against Jayden Murray in the seventh and Christian Yelich added an RBI double in the eighth.

Suzuki also had a sacrifice fly for the Cubs, who had won four in a row.

Brewers pitcher Abner Uribe allowed one hit a scoreless seventh, returning from a one-game suspension assessed by Major League Baseball for making three WWE-style crotch chops while facing St. Louis’ dugout during a 6-0 victory over the Cardinals on May 26.

Crow-Armstrong went 0 for 3, ending his 14-game hitting streak and 27 on-base streak, both career best.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy, who had surgery Thursday for a ruptured disk in his back, guided his club from a safe spot near the dugout.

Chicago placed right-hander Phil Maton on the 15-day injured list with right knee tendinitis and the Brewers activated left-hander Jared Koenig from the IL after he recovered from a sprained left elbow. Milwaukee had optioned right-hander Craig Yoho to Triple-A Nashville.

Up next

LHP David Peterson (3-6, 6.09 ERA) makes his Cubs debut after being acquired Thursday from the New York Mets for minor league third baseman Cole Mathis. LHP Kyle Harrison (8-1, 2.50) starts for the Brewers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.