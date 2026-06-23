Brewers face the Reds with 1-0 series lead

Milwaukee Brewers (47-29, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-40, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (47-29, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-40, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Sproat (1-4, 5.94 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Reds: Nick Lodolo (2-2, 6.12 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -122, Reds +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 19-20 record in home games and a 37-40 record overall. The Reds are 16-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Milwaukee is 47-29 overall and 22-14 in road games. The Brewers are 12-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart has 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 53 RBIs for the Reds. Spencer Steer is 4 for 37 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brice Turang has 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 47 RBIs for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 11 for 42 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .196 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Brewers: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Elly De La Cruz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Sproat: day-to-day (hamstring), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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