Brewers face the Phillies with 1-0 series lead

Philadelphia Phillies (37-32, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (42-25, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10…

Philadelphia Phillies (37-32, second in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (42-25, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-4, 5.86 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Brewers: Shane Drohan (3-1, 3.11 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -142, Phillies +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Milwaukee has a 42-25 record overall and a 22-13 record in home games. The Brewers have a 30-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia has a 37-32 record overall and an 18-15 record on the road. The Phillies have a 23-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Bauers ranks second on the Brewers with 25 extra base hits (12 doubles and 13 home runs). Jackson Chourio is 16 for 45 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 24 home runs while slugging .572. Brandon Marsh is 13 for 38 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .291 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Coleman Crow: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (back), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (pectoral), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Phillies: Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.