Brazil’s 1994 World Cup winning coach Parreira hospitalized amid cancer treatment

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — World Cup-winning coach Carlos Alberto Parreira has been hospitalized in his fight against cancer, hospital…

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — World Cup-winning coach Carlos Alberto Parreira has been hospitalized in his fight against cancer, hospital Samaritano Barra said Wednesday.

The 83-year-old Parreira, who oversaw Brazil’s run to the 1994 World Cup title, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2023.

The hospital said in a statement it won’t provide details about Parreira’s health or when the former Brazil coach arrived for treatment.

Parreira also coached Brazil in the 2006 World Cup and won the 2004 Copa America and the 2005 Confederations’ Cup with the team. Brazil’s soccer federation says he coached Brazil for 177 matches, with 124 wins, 39 draws and 14 losses.

Parreira was also a member of the national team’s coaching staff in the 1970 World Cup, which Brazil also won, and as a coordinator for Luiz Felipe Scolari in the 2014 edition of the tournament.

The Brazilian also coached several other teams during World Cups, including Kuwait (1982), United Arab Emirates (1990), Saudi Arabia (1998), and South Africa (2010).

___

AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/fifa-world-cup

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.