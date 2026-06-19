Brazil 3, Haiti 0

Haiti 0 0 — 0 Brazil 3 0 — 3 First Half_1, Brazil, Cunha, 23rd minute; 2, Brazil, Cunha, (Vinicius…

Haiti 0 0 — 0 Brazil 3 0 — 3

First Half_1, Brazil, Cunha, 23rd minute; 2, Brazil, Cunha, (Vinicius Junior), 36th; 3, Brazil, Vinicius Junior, (Paqueta), 45th+3.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Haiti, Johny Placide, Josue Duverger, Alexandre Pierre; Brazil, Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.

Yellow Cards_Arcus, Haiti, 4th; Pierrot, Haiti, 45th+5; Santos, Brazil, 65th; Jean Jacques, Haiti, 72nd.

Referee_Alejandro Hernandez. Assistant Referees_Jose Enrique Naranjo Perez, Diego Sanchez Rojo, Carlos Del Cerro Grande. 4th Official_Sandro Scharer.

A_68,324.

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