Brazil 3, Haiti 0

|Haiti
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Brazil
|3
|0
|—
|3
First Half_1, Brazil, Cunha, 23rd minute; 2, Brazil, Cunha, (Vinicius Junior), 36th; 3, Brazil, Vinicius Junior, (Paqueta), 45th+3.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Haiti, Johny Placide, Josue Duverger, Alexandre Pierre; Brazil, Alisson, Ederson, Weverton.
Yellow Cards_Arcus, Haiti, 4th; Pierrot, Haiti, 45th+5; Santos, Brazil, 65th; Jean Jacques, Haiti, 72nd.
Referee_Alejandro Hernandez. Assistant Referees_Jose Enrique Naranjo Perez, Diego Sanchez Rojo, Carlos Del Cerro Grande. 4th Official_Sandro Scharer.
A_68,324.
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