Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups for World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the action for the World Cup can sign up with Boom promo code WTOP55 and play $5 to get $55 in free lineups. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you are building entries for the June 19 matchups or looking ahead to the games this weekend, this exclusive new-user promotion provides the perfect opportunity to kick-start your daily fantasy sports experience for any matchup on the board this week. Boom will raise the bar for first-time players.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups

Here is everything you need to know about the latest Boom welcome offer before the next round of World Cup matches kicks off:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Bonus Last Verified On June 19, 2026

The latest Boom promo code unlocks an exceptional opportunity for new Boom customers getting ready for the upcoming World Cup action. By simply creating a new account and playing just $5 on any entry, users will receive a guaranteed $55 in free lineups. This welcome reward is fully guaranteed regardless of whether your initial $5 lineup wins or loses, giving you plenty of flexibility to make your daily fantasy sports picks on exciting matchups, like the USA taking on Australia or Brazil facing Haiti.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a first-time player who meets the specific age requirements and is physically located in a participating Boom state. Once your account is verified and your qualifying $5 lineup is submitted, the $55 in free lineups will be automatically credited to your account, ready to be used across the entire slate of international soccer matches.

Friday World Cup Matches

When assembling your daily fantasy sports entry, analyzing individual scoring probabilities is essential. Keeping the focus squarely on player scoring potential allows you to accurately gauge which attackers carry the highest expectations heading into the weekend. Boom offers various World Cup daily fantasy markets to navigate, allowing you to select whether a player will score at any point or strike first.

These scoring probabilities showcase prime opportunities for your daily fantasy lineups. Whether you want to back heavily favored names like Igor Thiago for Brazil or hunt for value among the Moroccan forwards, these are the exact matchups where new users can apply their $5 entry. Doing so immediately unlocks the $55 in free lineups from the Boom promo code, giving you even more flexibility as the World Cup group stage continues to unfold.

How to Get Started With Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the next whistle blows on the World Cup stage: