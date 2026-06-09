Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for MLB Picks (June 9)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start your new account with the Boom promo code WTOP55 here and get $55 in free lineups for Dodgers vs. Pirates and the rest of today’s MLB slate when you submit a $5 play.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 for MLB

Before analyzing the underlying metrics for tonight’s matchups—like Paul Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32) taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers (42-24) or the Philadelphia Phillies (36-30) facing the Toronto Blue Jays (32-35)—you need to secure your welcome bonus.

Review the precise details of the exclusive offer below:

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New Boom User Offer $55 in free lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Information Verified June 9th, 2026

New Boom customers can unlock a mathematically advantageous bankroll boost by activating the promo code WTOP55 for today’s baseball action. After completing a $10 minimum deposit and submitting your first five entries, Boom automatically credits your account with $55 in free lineups. This added value lowers your overall risk profile as you attack the MLB schedule.

Whether you are building lineups around the San Diego Padres (34-31) hosting the Cincinnati Reds (31-34) at Petco Park, or targeting other heavyweight clashes, this promotion gives you a distinct early advantage. To claim this offer, players must meet the platform’s eligibility requirements. The bonus is exclusively available to new Boom customers who are at least 18 years of age and physically located in a participating state.

Boom MLB Projections Tonight

With your $55 in free lineups secured, it is time to identify high-probability outcomes on the board. The heavily anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Pittsburgh Pirates offers a wealth of star power and highly actionable daily fantasy projections.

Paul Skenes over/under 6.5 strikeouts

Eric Lauer over/under 4.5 strikesouts

Shohei Ohtani over/under 0.5 hits

Mookie Betts over/under 0.5 hits

Kyle Tucker over/under 0.5 hits

Freddie Freeman over/under 0.5 hits

Oneil Cruz over/under 0.5 hits

Bryan Reynolds over/under 0.5 hits

Marcell Ozuna over/under 0.5 hits

Ryan O’Hearn over/under 0.5 hits

When constructing your daily fantasy entries, Shohei Ohtani stands out as a high-floor anchor. Hitting an impressive .302 on the season, his total hits line sits at 0.5. Given his elite contact rates and underlying metrics, projecting Ohtani to record at least one hit is a sound, data-backed decision.

On the mound, the numbers strongly support backing Pirates ace Paul Skenes. Armed with a 2.82 ERA and an exceptional 10.54 K/9 rate, Skenes draws a strikeout line of 6.5. His ability to consistently generate swing-and-miss stuff gives the over excellent probability. Conversely, the data points in the opposite direction for Dodgers starter Eric Lauer, who faces a strikeout projection of 4.5. Considering Lauer’s low 4.21 K/9 this season, taking the under is the statistically optimal play.

Spurs vs. Knicks: NBA Finals Game 4

While the MLB slate offers robust data points for daily fantasy players, sharp users can also apply their Boom welcome bonus to the hardwood for Game 4 tomorrow between the Spurs and Knicks. By analyzing player usage rates and defensive matchups in this high-stakes series, you can diversify your entry portfolio across multiple sports to maximize your statistical edge.

Activate Your Boom Promo Code WTOP55

Claiming your welcome bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these logical steps to ensure you unlock your promotional value before the first pitch:

Create an Account: Click here to begin the registration process. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the Boom promo code WTOP55 to officially opt into the exclusive welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Access the cashier to make a minimum deposit of $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Play to Unlock: Build and submit your $5 play. Once those initial entries are successfully played, Boom will automatically credit your account with an additional $55 in free lineups.

With your account funded and your statistical research complete, you are fully equipped to attack tonight’s daily fantasy slate.