Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus For Any Sunday MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Boom promo code WTOP55 here and make a $5 play for MLB Sunday games to get $55 in free lineups credited to your account.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 For $55 MLB Offer

Before digging into the underlying metrics for today’s games, review the exact details of this welcome bonus to ensure you maximize your starting capital.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New Boom User Offer Play 5, Get $55 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Information Verified On June 7th, 2026

To extract maximum value from today’s MLB slate, new Boom customers can leverage this exclusive promotion. By executing a minimum deposit of $10 and playing $5, users will be credited with $55 in free lineups. This added capital gives players the flexibility to diversify their entries across various games, from the Giants taking on the Cubs to the Cleveland Guardians facing the Texas Rangers.

To qualify for this statistical advantage, users must meet standard platform requirements. Specifically, you must be a new Boom customer, at least 18 years of age, and physically located in one of the participating eligible states.

Boom MLB Picks Tonight

Building optimal entries on Boom Fantasy requires identifying the most mathematically favorable matchups. Utilizing your free lineups, you can isolate key performance trends for some of the biggest stars taking the field tonight.

Player Hits Strikeouts Jacob deGrom N/A O/U 6.5 Jameson Taillon N/A O/U 4.5 Pete Crow-Armstrong Over 0.5 N/A Luis Arraez Over 1.5 N/A Jose Ramirez Over 0.5 N/A Will Smith Over 0.5 N/A Brandon Nimmo Over 0.5 N/A Josh Jung Over 0.5 N/A Shohei Ohtani Over 0.5 N/A Kyle Tucker Over 0.5 N/A

The data points to distinct probability gaps for both pitchers and hitters across the slate. Texas Rangers ace Jacob deGrom faces a strikeout line of 6.5 against the Cleveland Guardians. His performance this season indicates the over is a sound play. Conversely, Chicago Cubs starter Jameson Taillon presents a true toss-up against the San Francisco Giants; his strikeout line is set at 4.5 while he averages 4.75 strikeouts a game this season.

On the offensive side, the underlying metrics project highly successful nights at the plate for several top hitters. Chicago’s Pete Crow-Armstrong is a great candidate to record a hit given his recent performance. Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez is also a good target for the over. Meanwhile, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is always a sound choice to go over his projection, even against Jose Soriano of the Angels. Applying the Boom promo code gives you the flexibility to build entries anchored by these high-probability outcomes.

Activate Your Boom Promo Code WTOP55 Offer

Getting started on Boom Fantasy requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to secure your bonus and begin optimizing your lineups for matchups like the Los Angeles Angels visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers:

Sign Up: Click here and create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) for identity verification. Enter the Code: During the registration phase, input the promo code WTOP55 to officially lock in your welcome bonus. Fund Your Account: Access the cashier and complete a minimum deposit of $10 utilizing one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Play Your Lineups: Enter the platform’s MLB lobby—whether targeting the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field or the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field—and play $5. Claim Your Bonus: The mechanic is a straightforward “play 5, get $55 in free lineups” offer. Immediately after submitting your $5 play, your account will be credited with $55 in free lineups for use on future entries.

With a minimum deposit of just $10 required to get started, you are only a few logical steps away from maximizing your daily fantasy baseball experience.