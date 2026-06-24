Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 in Lineups for World Cup Matches

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the action for the World Cup can unlock $40 in free lineups by using Boom promo code WTOP40. Click here to get in on the action.

When new players sign up and play just $5, they will receive $40 in free lineups guaranteed, which can be applied to the full slate of World Cup matches happening throughout the week. With a loaded schedule of critical soccer matchups on the horizon, including clashes like Canada taking on Switzerland and Mexico battling Czechia, this promotion provides the perfect opportunity to build your daily fantasy sports (DFS) entries and elevate your experience on Boom.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for the World Cup: Play $5, Get $50 in Free Lineups

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Bonus Last Verified On June 24, 2026

New Boom customers can take advantage of a fantastic welcome offer to kickstart their daily fantasy experience. By signing up and playing just $5 on your first entry, you will receive $40 in free lineups. Whether your initial play is successful or falls short, the free lineup funds will be credited to your account, giving you extra flexibility to target different World Cup markets for exciting upcoming matchups, such as Brazil taking on Scotland or Morocco facing off against Haiti.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new Boom customer who meets the platform’s age requirements and resides in a participating state where the app is legally available. Once your account is verified and your first $5 play is submitted, your guaranteed $40 in free lineups will be unlocked and ready to use for the remainder of the Round 3 schedule.

World Cup Options

Wednesday’s World Cup slate features some of the most prominent attacking talent on the globe, providing an excellent landscape for daily fantasy entries.

Analyzing the goalscorer projection values is a highly effective way to gain an edge when building your Boom lineups. By targeting heavy favorites like Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Edin Dzeko or highly touted stars like Brazil’s Neymar, you can pinpoint the players most likely to impact the scoreboard. Select your favorite goalscorers across the different available markets, submit your qualifying $5 play, and you will instantly unlock your $40 in free lineups to utilize throughout the rest of the World Cup group stage.

How to Redeem Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Claiming this World Cup offer is a quick and straightforward process. To unlock your free lineups, follow these simple steps:

Register Your Account: Visit the site to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Please note that you must be a new user and meet your specific state’s age and region requirements to be eligible. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the Boom promo code WTOP40 when prompted. This is strictly required to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your First Entry: Create and play a $5 DFS entry on any available World Cup action.

That is all it takes to get started. The primary advantage of this welcome offer is that the outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on your reward. Whether your initial entry hits or misses, your $40 in free lineups will automatically be credited to your account, providing you with valuable extra flexibility to build entries throughout the rest of the tournament.