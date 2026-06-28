Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 in Lineups for Sunday MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go all in on Sunday’s MLB action by signing up with Boom promo code WTOP40 and securing $40 in free lineups. Start the registration process by clicking here.

Whether you are building an entry for the New York Yankees taking on the Boston Red Sox, or targeting any other matchup on the baseball slate, this offer provides a perfect starting point. Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly for new users only, making it an ideal way to jumpstart your daily fantasy experience on Boom.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 Unlocks $40 in Free Lineups

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Offer Last Verified On June 28, 2026

The Boom welcome offer allows new customers to hit the ground running with an exciting daily fantasy promotion: play $5, get $40 in free lineups. To unlock this offer, you simply need to make a minimum deposit of $10. Once your account is funded, you can use your entries across the entire MLB slate. Whether you are eyeing the classic showdown between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, the clash featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, or the matchup between the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants, your bonus can be applied to any of these thrilling games.

Please note that this lucrative sign-up bonus is exclusively available to new Boom customers. To qualify, users must meet the age requirement of 18+ and be physically located in one of the participating eligible states listed above. Make sure to claim your bonus and build your free lineups before the first pitch is thrown.

Sunday DFS Projections

Once you have claimed your welcome offer, you can immediately begin building your entries using the heavily anticipated matchup between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. Below is a look at the strikeout and hit projections for some of the biggest stars taking the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Sonny Gray N/A 5.5 Carlos Rodón N/A 5.5 Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger 0.5 N/A Jazz Chisholm Jr. 0.5 N/A Jarren Duran 0.5 N/A Ceddanne Rafaela 0.5 N/A Jasson Domínguez 0.5 N/A Anthony Volpe 0.5 N/A Ben Rice 0.5 N/A

When deciding how to allocate your free lineups, recent statistical trends can provide a valuable baseline. Starting on the mound, the data suggests leaning toward the over for both starting pitchers. Boston’s Sonny Gray has exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in two straight games against the Yankees, while New York’s Carlos Rodón has eclipsed 5.5 strikeouts in three of his last four starts against the Red Sox.

At the plate, Yankees slugger Jasson Domínguez brings a hot bat into this divisional clash. Domínguez has exceeded 0.5 hits in four of his last five games overall, making the over on his hit projection a highly appealing option for daily fantasy entries. On the other side of the diamond, Boston outfielder Jarren Duran has been struggling to find a rhythm. The data leans toward the under for Duran, as he has failed to surpass 0.5 hits in five of his last seven contests.

How to Get Started With Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Ready to dive into the MLB action? Activating your Boom welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” bonus:

Register for an Account: Navigate to their website to create a new account. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth, to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP40 to officially lock in your exclusive welcome bonus. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is registered, make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Play Your Lineups: Jump into the daily fantasy action by playing a $5 lineup. You can build your entries using any of the thrilling MLB matchups on the board, from the Yankees and Red Sox showdown to the Braves and Giants clash. Receive Your Bonus: After you have officially played your $5 lineup, Boom will reward your account with $40 in free lineups to use on future contests.

With just a $10 minimum deposit required to get started, there has never been a better time to step up to the plate. Sign up, enter your promo code, and start building your winning MLB entries.