Bia Zaneratto’s goal gives Brazil a 2-1 victory over the USWNT in Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO, Brazil (AP) — Bia Zaneratto scored the go-ahead in the 14th minute and Brazil was boosted by a…

SAO PAULO, Brazil (AP) — Bia Zaneratto scored the go-ahead in the 14th minute and Brazil was boosted by a boisterous home crowd in a 2-1 victory over the United States on Saturday.

Sophia Wilson scored for the U.S. women, who have lost two of their nine matches so far this year.

Wilson’s goal came less than two minutes into the match on a left-footed shot from atop the box. It was her first goal for the United States since returning in April from maternity leave. Wilson has 25 international goals.

Brazil leveled the game in the 11th minute on Taina Maranhão’s header to the opposite post. A short time later, the Brazilians went up 2-1 when Zaneratto took a pass from Dudinha and sent it over the outstretched leg of U.S. goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn.

It was the first of two friendlies between the teams. They will meet again on Tuesday in Fortaleza.

Mallory Swanson was on coach Emma Hayes’ U.S. roster for the first time in 18 months, after the forward took time off for parental leave.

Swanson’s inclusion reunited her with Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith, who have not played together since the 2024 Olympics. Swanson scored in the 1-0 victory over Brazil for the gold medal in Paris.

Rodman and Smith started the match while Swanson was available off the bench but did not play.

Rodman was subbed out of the game in the final minutes of regulation after she went down and was treated on the field by trainers. Her injury was unclear, but she walked unaided to the sideline.

The matches are the first away from American soil for the United States since November 2024.

Marta was on the bench for Brazil, which has won five of its seven matches this year, but did not play.

The stadiums in Sao Paulo and Fortaleza will host Women’s World Cup matches next summer. The United States will attempt to qualify for the tournament starting in late November at the CONCACAF W Championship.

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