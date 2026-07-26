Jeffers drives in 3 runs and Prielipp wins in return from IL as Twins beat Athletics 11-8

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, Connor Prielipp threw 5 2/3 innings of one-run…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Ryan Jeffers went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, Connor Prielipp threw 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball in his return from the injured list and the Minnesota Twins beat the Athletics 11-8 on Sunday in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Kody Clemens was 3 for 5 with two triples and an RBI, and Ryan Kreidler doubled three times and drove in a run for the Twins.

Prielipp (3-5), who had been sidelined by a blister on his middle finger, allowed two hits and one walk while striking out five.

Nick Kurtz hit a three-run homer for the Athletics in the sixth. Jeff McNeil and Carlos Cortes each drove in two runs.

Royce Lewis reached when he grounded into an run-scoring fielder’s choice and stole second base before Clemens hit an RBI triple and scored on a throwing error by shortstop Alika Williams to give Minnesota a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Alex Jackson scored from third after reliever Luis Morales balked with the bases loaded, and Jeffers followed with a two-run single that made it 6-0 in the second.

Kreidler doubled leading off the fourth, stole third base and scored on a throwing error by catcher Jonah Heim to push the lead to 7-0.

Kreidler doubled and stole third base before he scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Martin in the sixth to make it 8-3.

Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs left the game in the second due to an apparent injury and was replaced by Morales. Springs (3-10) allowed five runs, four earned, in 1 1/3 innings.

Athletics hitting coach Chris Cron was ejected by plate umpire Chad Fairchild in the second.

Up next

Athletics RHP Jack Perkins (2-5, 6.75 ERA) starts Monday in the opener of a four-game series against Boston at home.

After a day off, Twins RHP Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.65) pitches Tuesday against Kansas City to begin a three-game series.

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