Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 in No-Sweat Entries + Free World Cup Pick

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By signing up with Betr promo code WTOP, new players can secure up to $200 in no-sweat entries plus a free pick to use across the full slate of World Cup matches. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you are targeting the June 19 fixtures featuring Australia against the USA and Morocco taking on Scotland. This new-user exclusive is the perfect way to get in on the DFS action. Betr will have tons of options for soccer fans throughout the tournament.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Unlocks 2 No-Sweat Entries

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Up to $200 in No-Sweat Entries + Free Pick Bonus Last Verified On June 19, 2026

Claiming your welcome offer is a fast and straightforward process. By registering with the Betr promo code WTOP, you will be protected on your first entry with up to $200 in no-sweat entries, plus you will receive a free pick. This allows you to build your soccer lineups for the World Cup with confidence, knowing you have bonus backing if your initial entry does not pan out.

Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available for new Betr customers creating an account for the first time. To be eligible to claim this DFS bonus, users must meet the legal minimum age requirements of their jurisdiction and be physically located within a participating state where Betr operates.

World Cup Options

With the World Cup underway, diving into the daily fantasy sports player markets is an excellent way to deploy your new-user welcome bonus. As we evaluate these matchups, expected match flow strongly correlates with goalscoring potential. For instance, Brazil’s dominant projected advantage over Haiti highlights Igor Thiago as a premier target in the goalscoring markets on Betr.

Similarly, with the USA holding a strong position over Australia, dynamic attackers like Ricardo Pepi and Folarin Balogun are heavily favored to find the back of the net. Notably, Christian Pulisic is out while he nurses a calf injury.

Getting Started With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome offer is a simple process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus before the upcoming slate of international fixtures:

Register Your Account: Navigate to their website to create a new account. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information to verify your identity. During this registration phase, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your First Entry: Navigate to the soccer board and build your lineup focusing on the available World Cup markets. To activate the offer, you must play a real-money entry on any combination of player projections.

That is all it takes! As soon as your initial entry is placed, Betr will cover it with up to $200 in no-sweat entries, plus award you a free pick. If your original play does not win, the no-sweat bonus has you covered.