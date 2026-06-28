Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 in No Sweat Entries for Yankees-Red Sox, Any MLB Games

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Dive into a fun Sunday in the MLB, highlighted by Yankees vs. Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball using the Betr promo code WTOP. This secures a $200 bonus, using this link here to get started.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB, Yankees-Red Sox Bonus

Before locking in your prop cards for tonight’s action, take a moment to look at the underlying details of this welcome offer.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Date Last Verified June 28th, 2026

This lucrative bonus is exclusively available to “new Betr customers.” With up to $200 in bonus value distributed across two separate no-sweat entries, players gain a built-in hedge. For instance, if you want to target some longshot value in the NL Central showdown between the 45-38 Chicago Cubs and the 50-30 Milwaukee Brewers, you can finalize your entries knowing that if they do not hit, you will be refunded in Betr Bucks up to a combined maximum of $200. Ensure you meet all local age requirements and are physically located in a participating state where Betr operates. Once your eligibility is confirmed, you are clear to claim your two no-sweat entries and your free pick.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to build your no-sweat entries with your new Betr bonus, the clash between the Dodgers and Padres is rich with star power and market inefficiencies. Here is a look at the current lines for tonight’s highest-profile names:

Player Hits Strikeouts Michael King (SD) N/A 4.5 Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 N/A Manny Machado (SD) 0.5 N/A Xander Bogaerts (SD) 0.5 N/A Max Muncy (LAD) 0.5 N/A Jackson Merrill (SD) 0.5 N/A

We’ve seen time and time again that isolating historical trends is how you extract true value on these props. Shohei Ohtani continues to be a consensus force at the plate, exceeding 0.5 hits in five of his last six games. That 83.0% cover rate makes his over a highly logical inclusion for any entry. Max Muncy also enters tonight swinging a hot bat, recording a hit in four of his last five games and three of his last four on the road. However, Muncy has notably failed to exceed 0.5 hits in three of his last four matchups against San Diego; fading him here by taking the under offers an intriguing contrarian angle.

Xander Bogaerts has also been suspiciously quiet, falling short of a hit in three of his last four contests.

On the mound, San Diego’s Michael King presents a fascinating strikeout prop. King has been utterly dominant at home, clearing 4.5 strikeouts in 13 of his last 15 home starts. Yet, he has fallen short of that number in three of his last four appearances against the Dodgers. Meanwhile, Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan has struggled to generate punchouts, failing to exceed 5.5 strikeouts in 11 of his last 15 games overall.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Ready to extract some value from today’s slate? Whether you are evaluating the National League East matchup between the 46-37 Philadelphia Phillies and the 35-48 New York Mets or targeting a different game on the board, securing your bonus is a streamlined process. Just follow these steps:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: Promo code WTOP is required during registration to trigger the no-sweat entries. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of Betr’s secure payment methods.

To claim the absolute maximum value of the bonus, you will need to deposit at least $200. This amount will fully activate the two $100 max tokens and your free pick. It goes without saying that you do not need to deposit the full $200 right at sign-up, but you must reach that threshold to realize the full offer of the promotion. Once your account is funded, your safety net is in place, and you are ready to construct your entries!