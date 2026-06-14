Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 DFS Bonus for UFC Freedom 250, World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the action for upcoming events can take advantage of Betr promo code WTOP to qualify for $200 in no-sweat entries along with a free pick. Click here to get in on the action.

Whether you are targeting the different MLB markets available on Betr or building entries around the World Cup and UFC, this sign-up bonus provides the perfect safety net for first-time users to jumpstart their DFS bankroll. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for UFC, World Cup + MLB

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer Two No-Sweat Entries Up to $200 + Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On June 14, 2026

When you sign up as a new Betr customer, you can unlock a generous welcome offer featuring two no-sweat entries. With this DFS promotion, if either of your first two entries misses the mark, you receive your entry fees back in the form of Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. As an added bonus to kickstart your bankroll, new users will also receive a free pick to use right away on the action.

To successfully claim this promotion, you must be a brand-new Betr customer. Additionally, all users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where the Betr platform is active.

Exploring Betr DFS Markets: World Cup, UFC + MLB

If you are looking to build out your daily fantasy sports card, the Betr platform provides plenty of intriguing angles. Users can confidently bypass traditional setups to focus entirely on the World Cup and UFC, while simultaneously targeting the different MLB markets available on the app.

Below is a high-level breakdown of the active DFS markets you can incorporate into your next entry:

On the global stage, World Cup markets allow users to project specific match outcomes based on team form and historical scoring pace. Similarly, the UFC provides an isolated, one-on-one environment where fight duration and stylistic clashes dictate the most logical DFS angles. Finding value across these distinct sports allows you to maximize the utility of your initial no-sweat entries.

How to Get Started With Betr Promo Code WTOP

Signing up and claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to secure your two no-sweat entries for your upcoming DFS picks: