Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB + World Cup Entries Wednesday

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All new DFS users can take advantage of the Betr promo code WTOP to secure $200 in bonuses for MLB and World Cup entries today. Get started here.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Entries

Before you finalize your daily projections—whether you are backing the 51-win Los Angeles Dodgers against the Minnesota Twins or the 48-win Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Cincinnati Reds—you need to understand the mechanics of the latest Betr sign-up offer. Unlocking your new user bonus is a quick and straightforward process.

Here is everything you need to know about the current Betr promotion:

Betr Promo Code WTOP for $200 in No-Sweat Entries Wednesday

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 24th, 2026

When you sign up as a new Betr customer, you can leverage a generous welcome offer that provides two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value. This means if either of your first two entries (up to $100 each) misses the mark, you will receive your entry fee back in Betr Bucks. It does stand to reason that this is the perfect safety net to use on today’s Major League Baseball slate. Whether you want to build a ticket around Shohei Ohtani taking the mound for the 51-29 Los Angeles Dodgers against the Minnesota Twins, or focus on the 48-win Milwaukee Brewers facing Rhett Lowder and the Cincinnati Reds, having that fallback changes the math in your favor.

Please note that to claim this exclusive bonus, you must be a brand new Betr customer who meets the legal age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Once your account is successfully registered and verified, simply lock in your picks for the upcoming MLB action and enjoy the added peace of mind that comes with your no-sweat entries.

Use Betr for MLB, World Cup Entries Today

With your Betr welcome offer secured, it is time to build your entries for tonight’s slate. We put a lot of stock in finding market inefficiencies. If you are targeting the star power in the Dodgers vs. Twins or Brewers vs. Reds matchups, here is a look at the current lines for some of the biggest names on the diamond:

Player Hits Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani N/A 6.5 Joe Ryan N/A 5.5 Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Byron Buxton 0.5 N/A Royce Lewis 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich 0.5 N/A William Contreras 1.5 N/A Elly De La Cruz 0.5 N/A Spencer Steer 0.5 N/A

Prop Breakdown: What the Data Says

When building your Betr entries, qualitative factors and recent player trends help point us toward the most statistically viable selections and genuine value:

Shohei Ohtani (Strikeouts): Ohtani’s strikeout line sits at 6.5. We’ve seen time and time again that even elite arms experience regression, and recent data suggests leaning toward the under. He has failed to exceed 6.5 strikeouts in five straight games, averaging just 4.4 punchouts per contest during that span.

Ohtani’s strikeout line sits at 6.5. We’ve seen time and time again that even elite arms experience regression, and recent data suggests leaning toward the under. He has failed to exceed 6.5 strikeouts in five straight games, averaging just 4.4 punchouts per contest during that span. Joe Ryan (Strikeouts): On the other side of the pitching matchup, Ryan presents a strong case to eclipse his projection. His strikeout prop is set at 5.5, a number he has successfully cleared in eight of his last nine outings. That is a trend we are more than happy to back.

On the other side of the pitching matchup, Ryan presents a strong case to eclipse his projection. His strikeout prop is set at 5.5, a number he has successfully cleared in eight of his last nine outings. That is a trend we are more than happy to back. Mookie Betts (Hits): Betts is heavily projected to get a hit tonight, and for good reason. The Dodgers star has recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games. When a player is seeing the ball this well, it is smart to ride the hot hand.

Betts is heavily projected to get a hit tonight, and for good reason. The Dodgers star has recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games. When a player is seeing the ball this well, it is smart to ride the hot hand. Elly De La Cruz (Hits): Eying the Cincinnati side, De La Cruz has a hits prop of 0.5. The historical data points toward a successful entry here, as the dynamic infielder has tallied a hit in four of his last six matchups specifically against the Milwaukee Brewers.

How to Sign Up With the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your welcome bonus is simple, but there are a few critical steps to follow to ensure you receive your two no-sweat entries and your free pick. Here is exactly how to activate the offer:

Sign Up with the Code: Begin by navigating to the Betr platform and entering promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. This specific code is required to attach the welcome offer to your new account. Register Your Account: You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address). Completing this registration and verification process will officially trigger your eligibility for the no-sweat entries. Make a Deposit: To activate the two $100 max tokens and your free pick, you will need to fund your account using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. Maximize the Bonus: While you do not need to deposit the full $200 when signing up, you will need to deposit at least $200 in order to claim the full value of the bonus and realize the complete offer of the promotion.

Once your deposit is processed, your account will be fully equipped with the bonus tokens, leaving you ready to dive into the MLB action and hunt for value on tonight’s slate.