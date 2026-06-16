Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB + World Cup Entries Tuesday

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The Betr promo code WTOP redeems a $200 bonus to use on all MLB and World Cup entries Tuesday. Start creating your profile with this link here.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Bonus

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 16th, 2026

Offer Overview

The latest Betr promo code unlocks an excellent welcome offer consisting of two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value. If either of your first two entries happens to fall short, Betr will refund your entry fee up to $100 per entry in the form of Betr Bucks. This provides a fantastic buffer as you navigate the daily MLB grind. You can confidently build an entry around an intriguing American League clash featuring Davis Martin and the Chicago White Sox taking on Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees.

Please note that this promotion is strictly available to new Betr customers. To claim the two no-sweat entries, users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once your account is verified, you are free to explore the full MLB slate, whether you want to back the White Sox and Yankees or pivot to the National League showdown between Kodai Senga’s New York Mets and Brady Singer’s Cincinnati Reds.

How to Use Your Betr Bonus Tonight

Building your entries with the Betr promo code is easy, especially when you have access to some of the most popular player props on tonight’s MLB slate. We put a lot of stock in finding market inefficiencies, so here is a look at the strikeout lines for tonight’s starting pitchers, alongside the lines to record a hit for several top sluggers:

Player Hits Line Strikeouts Line Gerrit Cole (NYY) N/A 5.5 Davis Martin (CWS) N/A 5.5 Bo Bichette (NYM) 0.5 N/A Juan Soto (NYM) 0.5 N/A Jasson Domínguez (NYY) 0.5 N/A Cody Bellinger (NYY) 0.5 N/A Paul Goldschmidt (NYY) 0.5 N/A Spencer Steer (CIN) 0.5 N/A Andrew Benintendi (CWS) 0.5 N/A Matt McLain (CIN) 0.5 N/A

When deciding how to allocate your entries, the data reveals some compelling angles. Starting on the mound, going under on Yankees ace Gerrit Cole might be the strategic play. While his line sits at 5.5, recent performance trends show Cole has fallen short of this mark in six of his last seven outings, averaging just 4.4 strikeouts per game. Taking the under here provides solid value. Conversely, we have to give a shoutout to Chicago’s Davis Martin, who brings an impressive 9.07 K/9 rate into tonight’s game with 79 strikeouts across 78.1 innings, making his “over” an intriguing option to target.

If you prefer backing hitters, Jasson Domínguez is in a prime spot to eclipse 0.5 hits tonight. He enters this matchup riding a hot streak, having safely recorded a hit in three of his last four contests. Over in the Mets game, superstar Juan Soto is an excellent candidate to get a hit as well. Soto is currently batting .293 on the season with 58 hits, making him a reliable cornerstone for any entry utilizing your Betr Bucks.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your sign-up bonus before tonight’s White Sox vs. Yankees or Mets vs. Reds matchups is a quick and seamless process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you lock in your maximum value:

Sign Up with the Promo Code: Begin by downloading the Betr app or navigating to their site. During the registration process, you must enter the promo code WTOP to qualify for the welcome offer. Create and Register Your Account: Provide standard personal information—such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address—to verify your identity and confirm you are in a participating state. Successfully completing this registration will trigger your no-sweat entries. Make a Secure Deposit: To activate the two $100 max tokens and your free pick, fund your account using one of the available secure payment methods. Maximize Your Bonus: While you do not need to deposit the full $200 the exact moment you sign up, you will need to deposit at least $200 in total to realize the full value of the promotion.

Once your account is funded and your entries are activated, you are ready to attack the MLB slate. Whether you are targeting the AL clash in New York or the NL showdown in Cincinnati, this offer ensures your first entries are backed with Betr Bucks.