Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for MLB Picks (June 30)

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Sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP to receive a $200 bonus to use for MLB and World Cup action today. Get started here.







Betr Promo Code WTOP Offer Overview

Before finalizing your entries for the upcoming slate—including the Los Angeles Dodgers (55-30) taking on the Athletics (40-45)—it is vital to understand the mechanics of maximizing your welcome bonus. Review the data points below for everything you need to know about the current Betr sign-up offer:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Two No-Sweat Entries Up to $200 + Free Pick Bonus Last Verified On June 30th, 2026

To claim this exclusive offer, new Betr customers must create an account, meet the standard age requirements, and reside in a participating state. Once your profile is verified, you gain access to two separate no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in bonus value. This presents a prime opportunity to leverage data on today’s MLB slate, highlighted by the clash between the Dodgers and the Athletics.

If your initial entries—whether backing Dodgers probable pitcher Justin Wrobleski or Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs—do not yield a win, Betr mitigates the risk. The no-sweat structure dictates that lost qualifying entries are refunded as Betr Bucks, providing a mathematical safety net to confidently build your bankroll throughout the baseball season.

How to Use Your Betr MLB Bonus Tonight

Applying your Betr no-sweat entries to tonight’s Dodgers-Athletics matchup requires isolating high-probability player props. Below is a breakdown of the current prop lines for 10 key players taking the field, including both starting pitchers:

Player Hits Strikeouts Justin Wrobleski (LAD) N/A 4.5 Jeffrey Springs (ATH) N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 1.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 1.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández (LAD) 0.5 N/A Kyle Tucker (LAD) 0.5 N/A Miguel Rojas (LAD) 0.5 N/A Lawrence Butler (ATH) 0.5 N/A Shea Langeliers (ATH) 1.5 N/A

When building your entries, historical data and recent performance trends offer a clear, logical path to value. For example, the metrics indicate a strong case for taking the Under 4.5 strikeouts on Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs. He has failed to eclipse this strikeout mark in three of his last five outings. Given that he is facing a disciplined Dodgers lineup known for limiting punchouts, the under is the optimal play.

On the offensive side, fading Shohei Ohtani’s lofty hits prop presents a statistically savvy angle. While his raw talent is undeniable, the underlying numbers show he has failed to exceed 1.5 hits in 11 of his last 14 games, making the Under 1.5 hits a mathematically sound choice. Conversely, Freddie Freeman is experiencing a notable surge in contact quality. He has cleared his 1.5 hits prop in five of his last six contests, heavily favoring the Over 1.5 hits.

For lower lines, Teoscar Hernández offers a high-floor option, having eclipsed his 0.5 hits mark in seven consecutive games. Finally, targeting the Under 0.5 hits for Athletics outfielder Lawrence Butler aligns with recent head-to-head data; he has gone hitless in three of his last four matchups specifically against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

How to Sign Up With the Betr Promo Code WTOP

To activate this promotion, prospective players must input the Betr promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. Create and register a new account by submitting standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, and email address. This verification process officially triggers your eligibility for the welcome offer.

While an immediate $200 deposit is not strictly required at sign-up, reaching that threshold is a necessary step to claim the absolute full value of this no-brainer welcome offer.