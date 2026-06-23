Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for England-Ghana, World Cup, MLB Picks

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The Betr promo code WTOP provides all new DFS users who use this link here to sign up with $200 in no-sweat entries, which can be used on a loaded Tuesday across a bunch of MLB and World Cup games today.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for $200 in No-Sweat Entries

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two max entries of $100 each. Losing entries mean players receive Betr Bucks that can be played on future picks.) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 23rd, 2026

We’ve seen time and time again how crucial situational context is when making your selections. The Betr welcome offer provides a massive opportunity to dive into today’s prop markets with added peace of mind. By claiming the latest promo code, new users unlock two separate no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value. It does stand to reason that you should split your risk: build your first entry around the 42-36 Philadelphia Phillies taking on the 41-38 Washington Nationals, and craft your second entry zeroing in on the NL Central clash between the 47-29 Milwaukee Brewers and the 37-40 Cincinnati Reds. If either of your initial selections misses the mark, Betr refunds your account with matching Betr Bucks up to that $100 limit per entry.

To take advantage of these two no-sweat entries, you must be a new Betr customer. Standard eligibility rules apply; you need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where Betr is operational. Once your account is verified, you can immediately start scanning the board to find market inefficiencies—whether you are analyzing the 40-37 Chicago Cubs taking on the 34-43 New York Mets or any other compelling matchup.

How to Use Your Betr Bonus Tonight

Before locking in your picks, the sharp move is always to survey the board for underlying value. Below is a look at the current consensus lines for 10 of tonight’s standout players, focusing on strikeout lines for the starting pitchers and total hits for the heavy hitters.

Player Hits Strikeouts Jesús Luzardo (PHI) – 6.5 Zack Littell (WSH) – 3.5 Juan Soto (NYM) 0.5 – Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) 0.5 – Kyle Schwarber (PHI) 0.5 – Elly De La Cruz (CIN) 0.5 – Christian Yelich (MIL) 1.5 – Jackson Chourio (MIL) 1.5 – Bryce Harper (PHI) 1.5 –

When utilizing your welcome bonus, diving into recent player performance trends can give you a significant analytical edge. We put a lot of stock in finding players riding positive momentum, and New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto is showing tremendous value on his hit prop tonight. Soto has exceeded that mark in nine of his last 10 games while averaging an incredible 1.6 hits per contest in that span. Furthermore, he is currently riding a four-game streak of recording at least one hit when playing as the home team.

Similarly, Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams enters his matchup swinging a hot bat. Abrams boasts an active six-game streak where he has easily cleared 0.5 hits, averaging 1.2 hits per game over that stretch. The underlying data heavily supports picking him to tally another hit tonight.

On the mound, Washington’s Zack Littell has a strikeout line set at 3.5. While that number might seem manageable to the casual observer, Littell has failed to surpass 3.5 strikeouts in four of his last five home starts, and he has stayed under this exact mark in four consecutive matchups against the Philadelphia Phillies.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus and getting started with your MLB picks is a quick, straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you secure your maximum promotional value and capture that edge over the market: