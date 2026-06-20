Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Any MLB + World Cup Picks This Weekend

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Take advantage of the Betr promo code WTOP to receive a $200 bonus via this link here, and use this welcome offer on all MLB and World Cup games today.







Betr Promo Code WTOP for MLB, World Cup Bonus

We put a lot of stock in situational context, and whether you are looking to build entries around the Los Angeles Dodgers (48-27) hosting the Baltimore Orioles (35-41) or the Seattle Mariners (39-38) taking on the Boston Red Sox (30-43), unlocking your welcome offer is the most analytical play you can make. Review the details below to claim your bonus tonight:

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 no-sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified June 20th, 2026

Offer Overview: Finding Your Edge

This exciting welcome offer is exclusively available to new Betr customers who meet the age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. By signing up, you unlock a unique two-part bonus consisting of two no-sweat entries totaling up to $200 in value. If either of your first two eligible entries (up to $100 each) happens to lose, Betr will refund your initial entry fees in Betr Bucks, ensuring you have a second chance to construct a winning lineup.

It goes without saying that you can put both of these no-sweat entries to work right away on today’s MLB slate. For example, you might use your first entry to back probable pitchers like Yoshinobu Yamamoto or Trevor Rogers when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Baltimore Orioles. Then, you can dedicate your second $100 no-sweat entry to the matchup in Seattle, forecasting performances from Emerson Hancock or Connelly Early as the Mariners take on the Red Sox.

How to Use Your Betr Welcome Offer for Saturday Action

Building your entries on Betr is easy when you target the game’s biggest stars while carefully evaluating the lines. Below is a snapshot of today’s top player props, focusing on total hits for position players and total strikeouts for the starting pitchers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Yoshinobu Yamamoto N/A 6.5 Trevor Rogers N/A 3.5 Mookie Betts 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Gunnar Henderson 0.5 N/A Adley Rutschman 0.5 N/A Julio Rodriguez 0.5 N/A Cal Raleigh 0.5 N/A Jarren Duran 0.5 N/A Ceddanne Rafaela 0.5 N/A

When filling out your Betr lineup, we’ve seen time and time again that looking at recent situational trends can guide you toward the smartest selections.

For instance, Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s strikeout line sits at 6.5, but the underlying data heavily suggests the under. The Dodgers ace has failed to exceed 6.5 strikeouts in six of his last eight appearances and has fallen short of this mark in four straight home starts. That is the exact kind of value play we are always looking for.

On the offensive side, several bats are poised to clear their totals. Freddie Freeman presents an excellent opportunity to go over his 0.5 hits prop, having recorded a hit in six of his last seven home games. It stands to reason that his teammate Mookie Betts will also produce; he is running extremely hot, eclipsing 0.5 hits in five of his last six matchups.

In Seattle, Cal Raleigh is a strong candidate for an over selection after recording a hit in 10 of his last 12 contests. Conversely, if you want to hunt for a contrarian play, you might consider fading Gunnar Henderson. Despite an excellent overall season, the Orioles star has failed to register a hit in six of his last eight road games, making his under a savvy, data-informed pick.

How to Activate the Betr Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and unlocking your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the promotion ahead of today’s MLB action:

Sign Up: Create and register a new Betr account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP. This is required to trigger the welcome offer and unlock your no-sweat entries. Make a Deposit: To activate the two maximum $100 tokens and your free pick, fund your account using one of Betr’s secure payment methods. Maximize the Offer: While you do not need to deposit a full $200 right at sign-up, you will need to deposit at least $200 total in order to claim the absolute maximum value of the two $100 no-sweat entries.

Once your account is funded and the promo code is applied, you will be ready to build your MLB lineups with the peace of mind that comes from knowing your first two entries are covered.